



The Indian Army now operates more than 50,000 drones, a dramatic expansion from just a few hundred two years ago, with plans to double this strength to nearly 1,00,000 within the next two to three years.





This growth is being institutionalised through the raising of specialised Baaz Battalions to enhance surveillance, intelligence, and counter‑drone capabilities.





The Indian Army has undergone a rapid transformation in its unmanned aerial systems over the past two years. From possessing only a few hundred drones, the force now commands a fleet exceeding 50,000.





This surge reflects both operational necessity and technological advancement, with drones increasingly becoming as common on the battlefield as radios, night‑vision devices, and communication equipment.





Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has emphasised that the Army requires continuous induction, upgrades, and large‑scale replenishment of drones to maintain pace with evolving threats.





To meet this demand, the Army is raising Baaz Battalions, which will build upon existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights. These battalions will consist of specialist personnel trained to operate and manage drone systems across the battlefield ecosystem.





The Baaz Battalions are designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. They will provide integrated aerial surveillance, persistent battlefield awareness, and rapid response, ensuring that unmanned systems are not auxiliary but central to combat operations. This institutionalisation of drone warfare marks a decisive step in India’s military modernisation.





General Dwivedi has also highlighted that the Army’s drone strength is expected to double within the next two to three years, potentially reaching 1,00,000 units. This expansion aligns with global military trends, where drones have proven decisive in conflicts such as Ukraine and West Asia, overwhelming air defences and striking high‑value assets at relatively low cost.





The Army Chief addressed concerns about Pakistan’s drone capabilities, noting that India closely monitors developments across the border. Pakistan has invested significantly in drones and unmanned systems, sourcing them from multiple avenues.





However, India’s focus remains on operational preparedness and counter‑drone capability rather than numbers alone. Detecting, tracking, neutralising, and dominating the drone battlespace are considered more critical than simply matching adversary inventories.





India’s drone expansion also underscores its commitment to indigenisation and technological innovation.





Domestic industry and research institutions are playing a vital role in supplying and upgrading drone systems, ensuring that the Army’s requirements are met with indigenous solutions wherever possible. This approach reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens national defence infrastructure.





The Indian Army’s current roadmap reflects a future‑ready approach to warfare. By integrating drones into its operational doctrine, the Army is ensuring persistent battlefield awareness, precision targeting, and enhanced survivability of its forces.





The rapid growth of unmanned systems signals a paradigm shift in military operations, where drones are set to dominate the battlespace alongside traditional weaponry.





Agencies







