



The Indian Navy’s deployment during Operation Sindoor was one of its largest in decades, with 36 frontline warships, multiple submarines, and the INS Vikrant carrier battle group forward-positioned in the Arabian Sea.





This posture forced the Pakistan Navy to remain confined to its harbours, raised shipping risks, and imposed economic costs while showcasing India’s tri-service combat readiness.





Following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, the Indian Navy moved with remarkable speed to establish a forward deployment in the Northern Arabian Sea. Within days, submarines, surface combatants, and carrier assets were placed on operational readiness.





Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi described this as maintaining “constant pressure” on Pakistan, ensuring that its naval units were unable to operate freely and were largely restricted to the Makran coast and Karachi harbour.





At the heart of the deployment was the INS Vikrant-led carrier battle group, supported by destroyers armed with BrahMos missiles, guided-missile frigates, and stealth assets. Reports confirm that 36 frontline warships and several submarines were mobilised, marking one of the largest real-time operational movements outside peacetime exercises. This scale of deployment surpassed even the naval mobilisation during the 1971 war, underlining India’s enhanced maritime capabilities.





The Navy maintained an unprecedented operational tempo, clocking nearly 11,000 ship days and over 50,000 flying hours in 2025 alone. Within 96 hours of the Pahalgam attack, multiple weapon firings and tactical drills were conducted at sea, refining procedures and demonstrating readiness. Submarines added a stealth dimension, while aviation assets ensured surveillance and deterrence across the Arabian Sea.





Admiral Tripathi emphasised that Operation Sindoor validated the Navy’s combat readiness, operational reach, and deterrence capability. He noted that the deployment not only shaped the strategic environment but also imposed economic costs on Pakistan.





Shipping risks around its maritime zone increased sharply, leading to elevated insurance premiums and rerouting of international commercial vessels away from Karachi waters. This economic pressure complemented the military posture, creating a multi-dimensional impact.





The operation also highlighted tri-service coordination, with the Navy working seamlessly alongside the Army and Air Force. Joint operations ensured Pakistan faced pressure across land, air, and sea domains.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later remarked that the Indian Navy had effectively confined the entire Pakistani fleet to its ports, underscoring the decisive maritime dimension of the campaign.





Operation Sindoor thus represented a watershed in India’s military doctrine. It demonstrated the ability to rapidly position combat power, sustain high-intensity operations, and integrate maritime strength into a broader tri-service framework.





The deployment showcased India’s capacity to impose costs on adversaries not only through precision strikes but also by leveraging maritime dominance to affect economic and strategic outcomes.





Agencies







