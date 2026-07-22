



India has unveiled the DHRUV-64, its first fully indigenous 64-bit processor, marking a decisive leap in semiconductor self-reliance and positioning the nation at the forefront of global technology ambitions across defence, AI, space, and green energy.





This achievement signals India’s intent to reduce dependence on foreign chipmakers and establish itself as a hub of innovation.





The DHRUV-64 processor represents a landmark in India’s semiconductor journey. Designed and developed domestically, it demonstrates the country’s ability to create advanced computing hardware that rivals global leaders. This processor is not just a technological milestone but also a strategic asset, ensuring India’s sovereignty in critical digital infrastructure.





The unveiling of DHRUV-64 was highlighted in a major technology-focused Front Page LIVE, underscoring its importance across multiple domains. In semiconductors, the processor strengthens India’s position in the global supply chain, offering indigenous alternatives to chips traditionally dominated by companies in the United States, Europe, and East Asia. Its architecture is optimised for high-performance computing, enabling applications in industrial automation, defence systems, and AI platforms.





In defence, the processor is expected to power next-generation indigenous systems, including advanced radar, missile guidance, and secure communication networks. By embedding DHRUV-64 into military hardware, India enhances its strategic autonomy and reduces vulnerabilities associated with imported technologies.





Artificial intelligence is another domain where DHRUV-64 will play a transformative role. Its computational capabilities are tailored for machine learning workloads, robotics, and intelligent automation. This aligns with India’s ambition to become a global leader in AI innovation, fostering start-ups and research institutions to build solutions on indigenous hardware.





India’s space program also benefits from this breakthrough. The processor can be integrated into satellite systems, lunar missions, and deep-space exploration projects, ensuring reliability and control over mission-critical technologies. The success of recent lunar and planetary missions highlights the importance of indigenous processors in sustaining long-term space ambitions.





Green technology forms a crucial pillar of India’s future, and DHRUV-64 supports this by enabling efficient energy management systems, smart grids, and renewable energy platforms. Its role in optimising solar, wind, and hybrid energy solutions reflects India’s commitment to sustainability and climate action.





The processor’s launch is symbolic of India’s broader vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India, Make for the World.” It empowers start-ups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs to innovate on a home-grown platform, creating a vibrant ecosystem of indigenous technology.





This achievement also strengthens India’s global standing, attracting investment and collaboration in semiconductor research and manufacturing.





The DHRUV-64 processor is more than a chip; it is a statement of India’s technological ambition. It integrates seamlessly into the country’s defence, AI, space, and green technology programs, ensuring that India is not just a participant but a leader in the global technology race.





Agencies







