



India is once again revisiting the ambitious plan to construct a nearly 2,000‑kilometre deep‑sea gas pipeline linking Oman to Gujarat across the Arabian Sea.





The project, estimated at around ₹40,000 crore, is being positioned as a strategic response to the energy uncertainty caused by recurring crises in West Asia.





If realised, it would create a direct energy corridor between the Gulf and India, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.





The idea of such a pipeline has existed for more than three decades. Earlier attempts faltered due to prohibitive costs, technological hurdles, and doubts over commercial viability.





South Asia Gas Enterprise (SAGE), which has long promoted the project, has conducted technical and financial assessments as well as seabed surveys along the proposed route.





Advances in subsea engineering and the growing urgency of energy security have now revived interest, with India’s Petroleum Ministry tasking state‑run companies including GAIL, Engineers India Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation to prepare a detailed feasibility report based on SAGE’s pre‑feasibility study.





India’s dependence on imported energy remains substantial. The country imports most of its crude oil and relies heavily on overseas supplies of natural gas, particularly LNG. Much of this originates in the Gulf and transits through the Strait of Hormuz.





Any disruption along this corridor has immediate consequences for shipping costs, fuel prices, and supply chains. Recent tensions in West Asia have underscored the vulnerability of relying on a single maritime route, with sharp fluctuations in LNG prices and heightened concerns over shipping security. Against this backdrop, the Oman‑Gujarat pipeline is being viewed as a potential stabiliser.





Unlike LNG imports, which require liquefaction, tanker transport, and regasification, a pipeline would allow natural gas to flow directly from source to destination. Supporters argue this would provide greater reliability and reduce exposure to maritime disruptions.





The proposed Middle East‑India Deepwater Pipeline would connect Oman directly to Gujarat through an underwater network stretching across the Arabian Sea. Its most striking feature is its depth, with sections expected to lie more than 3,000 metres below sea level. This would make it one of the deepest subsea pipeline projects ever attempted, requiring highly specialised engineering solutions.





The pipeline is expected to transport natural gas under long‑term supply agreements, diversifying India’s energy sources while providing Oman with a stable export market. Transportation costs are projected at $2–2.25 per MMBtu, though final figures will depend on financing, construction expenses, and future gas prices.





For India, the project could reduce forex outflows, moderate LNG price volatility, and strengthen resilience in sectors such as fertilisers and power generation, which are heavily dependent on natural gas.





Despite its strategic appeal, the project faces formidable challenges. Engineering at depths of around 3,000 metres involves extreme pressure, difficult seabed conditions, and limited accessibility.





Installation and maintenance would be complex, and any leak or failure would be costly to repair, requiring specialised vessels and advanced underwater equipment. Economics remain another hurdle.





The ₹40,000 crore estimate is preliminary, and large infrastructure projects often face delays and overruns. Whether the pipeline makes commercial sense will depend on long‑term gas prices, transportation costs, and demand growth. Financing is equally uncertain, with questions over who will fund the project, how costs will be shared, and whether supply agreements can provide sufficient certainty to attract investors.





For policymakers, the pipeline is about more than importing gas. It represents a broader effort to strengthen India’s energy resilience and reduce exposure to geopolitical disruptions. A direct energy corridor linking India with the Gulf could deepen economic ties and provide flexibility in managing future energy needs.





Some experts view it as a foundation for wider Gulf‑India energy connectivity, potentially supporting alternative fuels such as hydrogen in the future. Whether this vision materialises will depend on decisions taken in the coming years.





After more than three decades of discussion, the Oman‑Gujarat Deep‑Sea Gas Pipeline remains one of India’s most ambitious energy proposals.





The strategic logic behind it has grown stronger as concerns over energy security intensify, but the engineering and financial challenges remain daunting. The question is no longer whether the idea is attractive, but whether technology, economics, and financing can finally align to turn it into reality.





Agencies







