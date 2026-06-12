



The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s indigenously developed NETRA Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system is set to achieve a landmark milestone with the award of its Final Operational Clearance (FOC) on 25 June 2026.





The ceremony will be held at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bangalore, marking the culmination of more than two decades of development and operational validation.





The FOC certifies that the aircraft is fully combat‑ready, structurally sound, and equipped with all required mission capabilities, following the earlier Initial Operational Clearance phase.





The Indian Air Force currently operates three NETRA MK-1 aircraft based on the Embraer ERJ‑145 platform. These are stationed at Bhisiana Air Force Station near Bathinda in Punjab with No. 200 Squadron.





Inducted in 2015, the aircraft have already proven their operational worth in several high‑intensity scenarios. They were deployed during the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, the India‑China border stand‑off in 2020, and most recently during Operation Sindoor in 2025.





The NETRA fleet is complemented by three Beriev A‑50 Phalcon AWACS aircraft based on the Russian IL‑76 platform, which provide 360‑degree coverage and form the backbone of India’s airborne surveillance capability.





AEW&C aircraft are a critical element of network‑centric warfare. Equipped with advanced radars and sensors, they act as airborne command posts, detecting hostile aircraft and missiles at long ranges, guiding friendly fighters during missions, and relaying real‑time battlefield data to command centres.





Their role as “eyes in the sky” ensures that the IAF maintains situational awareness and operational superiority in contested airspaces.





The NETRA program traces its origins to 2003, when the IAF and DRDO jointly studied the feasibility of developing an indigenous AEW&C system. Following government approval, CABS was designated as the nodal agency for design, system integration, and testing.





Four other DRDO laboratories contributed to the effort: the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment developed the primary radar, the Defence Electronics Application Laboratory handled communication systems and data links, the Defence Avionics Research Establishment worked on the self‑protection suite and electronic warfare measures, and the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory provided communication support.





Three ERJ‑145 aircraft were procured from Brazil and extensively modified to meet military requirements. These modifications included in‑flight refuelling capability, satellite communication systems, advanced avionics, electrical upgrades, and aerodynamic and structural changes.





The first fully modified aircraft undertook its maiden flight in December 2011 at Embraer’s Brazilian facility and was delivered to DRDO in August 2012.





The first NETRA aircraft was handed over to the IAF in February 2017, receiving IOC in October 2017 after trials at Bhisiana. The second and third aircraft joined the fleet in 2019 and 2023 respectively.





The central government has already approved the development of six additional NETRA MK-1A aircraft. These will feature an enhanced mission suite, upgraded sensors, and longer‑range radars capable of detecting low‑observability platforms such as drones and stealth aircraft. They will also incorporate improved human‑machine interfaces and tighter integration with IAF’s command and control systems.





Parallel plans are underway for the NETRA MK‑2 program, which will involve a larger platform and more powerful radar systems. Six Airbus A321 aircraft have been procured from Air India for this purpose.





The MK‑2 is expected to deliver detection ranges exceeding 500 kilometres, improved situational awareness, and greater endurance, thereby bridging the gap with advanced AEW&C systems operated by other major air forces.





The award of FOC to the NETRA MK-1 represents a significant achievement for India’s indigenous defence industry. It validates the collaborative effort of multiple DRDO laboratories and the IAF, while also demonstrating India’s ability to field complex airborne surveillance systems.





With the MK‑1 fleet now fully combat‑ready, the forthcoming MK‑1A and MK‑2 variants will ensure that India’s airborne early warning capability continues to expand in both scale and sophistication.





ANI







