



INS Sanshodhak, bearing the pennant number J24, has been officially delivered to the Indian Navy as the fourth and final vessel of the indigenously built Sandhayak-class Survey Vessel (Large) project.





Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), this 110-metre hydrographic survey ship represents a significant addition to India’s maritime mapping and oceanographic capabilities, reinforcing the Navy’s ability to conduct precise and extensive surveys across coastal and deep-water environments.





The primary role of INS Sanshodhak is to undertake hydrographic surveys, mapping navigational channels, and profiling port approaches to ensure safe and efficient maritime operations. Its secondary role includes deployment for search and rescue missions, oceanographic research, and functioning as a hospital ship during emergencies, thereby enhancing its versatility in both combat-support and humanitarian contexts.





The vessel is fitted with advanced equipment such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), and Multi-Beam Echo Sounders, enabling precise data acquisition and detailed seabed mapping.





Built with over 80 percent indigenous content, the ship strongly aligns with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat defence initiatives. This high level of domestic integration showcases India’s growing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding and advanced marine technologies.





The vessel measures 110 metres in length, displaces 3,300 tonnes, and has an operating range of 6,500 nautical miles, making it capable of sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





INS Sanshodhak, meaning “Researcher,” is aptly named for its role as a data-gathering platform. It follows three sister ships already inducted into the fleet: INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak, and INS Ikshak.





Together, the Sandhayak-class vessels form a crucial backbone for India’s hydrographic survey operations, supporting maritime navigation, port development, and naval strategy. Their collective capabilities ensure that India can maintain accurate nautical charts, safeguard shipping lanes, and strengthen its maritime domain awareness.





The Sandhayak-class project itself reflects a major leap in indigenous naval design and construction. GRSE, with its long-standing legacy in shipbuilding, has delivered numerous advanced vessels to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, and INS Sanshodhak further cements its reputation as a premier defence shipyard.





The inclusion of modern survey technologies and multi-role adaptability ensures that these vessels will remain relevant for decades, supporting both military and civilian maritime requirements.





By completing the quartet of Sandhayak-class survey vessels, the Indian Navy has significantly bolstered its hydrographic and oceanographic capabilities.





These ships will not only aid in maritime security but also contribute to scientific research, disaster relief, and international cooperation in ocean studies. INS Sanshodhak’s induction marks the culmination of a vital indigenous project that strengthens India’s naval infrastructure and enhances its strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







