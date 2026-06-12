



Iran has firmly denied reports of a finalised deal with the United States, calling them “mere speculation,” even as President Donald Trump declared a “great settlement” was close to being signed.





Tehran insists no final decision has been taken, highlighting unresolved differences and accusing Washington of shifting positions during negotiations.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei clarified that despite speculation in international media, Tehran has not yet reached a final decision on any agreement with Washington. He emphasised that Qatar and Pakistan remain active mediators in the process, but stressed that American actions were negatively impacting the diplomatic track.





Baghaei explained that while a large portion of the negotiating text had already been finalised, the United States repeatedly altered its stance, complicating progress.





He reiterated that Iran has consistently demonstrated it will not compromise on its defined “red lines.” According to Baghaei, this includes firm positions on nuclear sovereignty and regional security. He confirmed that, as of now, no agreement has been concluded, and warned that the Strait of Hormuz had become “less secure because of US actions.” This maritime chokepoint, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil passes, remains central to the ongoing dispute.





The remarks came shortly after President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office that a “great settlement” had been achieved with Iran. He claimed the deal was close to finalisation and suggested that a signing ceremony could take place in Europe over the weekend, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf. Trump asserted that the agreement would ensure Iran “never has a nuclear weapon,” which he described as the primary objective of the negotiations.





Trump added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the deal was signed, predicting that oil prices would fall significantly as a result. He remarked, “When oil comes down, everything else comes down,” linking the settlement to broader economic stability. He further noted that the documents were “in pretty final shape” and expected the signing to be completed quickly.





Despite Trump’s optimism, Iranian officials remain cautious. Baghaei’s comments underscore Tehran’s scepticism about Washington’s reliability, pointing to repeated shifts in the American position as a major obstacle. Analysts suggest that Iran’s insistence on maintaining its nuclear programme within defined limits, coupled with demands for the removal of the US naval blockade, continues to clash with Washington’s insistence on strict curbs and verification measures.





The divergence between Trump’s confident declarations and Tehran’s guarded stance highlights the fragility of the diplomatic process. While mediators such as Qatar and Pakistan are actively engaged, the lack of consensus on core issues means that speculation about an imminent deal remains premature. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, already tense due to military deployments and economic pressures, adds further urgency to the negotiations.





The coming days will be critical in determining whether Trump’s promised “great settlement” materialises or whether Iran’s warnings of speculation prove accurate. With oil markets sensitive to developments in the strait and regional stability hanging in the balance, both sides face mounting pressure to clarify their positions and move towards a definitive outcome.





ANI











