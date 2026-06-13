



Iran has dismissed Pakistan’s claim that a final agreement with the United States would be signed immediately, clarifying instead that the process will take place in the coming days.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasised that negotiations have reached an unprecedented level of progress, noting that an agreement to end the conflict has “never been closer.” He revealed that the proposed memorandum of understanding includes provisions relating to Lebanon, signalling that the scope of the deal extends beyond bilateral issues and touches upon wider regional dynamics.





President Donald Trump added to the atmosphere of optimism by re-sharing Araghchi’s social media post, underscoring his administration’s confidence in the negotiations.





However, he also criticised Iran for allegedly leaking details of the talks to state media, suggesting that such disclosures could complicate the process. Despite this, Trump reiterated his belief that the deal was nearing completion and that its conclusion would mark a significant turning point in the conflict.





Meanwhile, the US military reported that it had intercepted multiple Iranian attack drones allegedly targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. American officials stressed that the strategic waterway remains open and secure, despite repeated attempts by Iranian forces to disrupt maritime traffic. This development highlights the continuing volatility in the Gulf even as diplomatic efforts advance.





In a separate development, the United Nations Security Council condemned the killing of a Serbian UNIFIL peacekeeper in southern Lebanon. The incident has drawn international concern, with calls for accountability and renewed emphasis on the importance of safeguarding peacekeepers operating in conflict zones.





The inclusion of Lebanon-related provisions in the draft agreement between Iran and the United States appears to be directly linked to such regional tensions.





Iranian media also reported that a potential agreement could lead to the unfreezing of $24 billion in Iranian assets. This would represent a major economic breakthrough for Tehran, providing much-needed relief amid years of sanctions and financial isolation.





The prospect of accessing these funds has been widely interpreted as a key incentive for Iran to move forward with the negotiations, though officials continue to stress that the final signing will depend on the fulfilment of agreed terms.





The overall picture emerging from these developments is one of cautious optimism. While both sides acknowledge that the deal is closer than ever, the timeline for its conclusion remains fluid, with Iran insisting that the signing will not take place immediately but rather in the coming days.





The interplay of military incidents, regional tensions, and economic considerations underscores the complexity of the negotiations and the high stakes involved for all parties.





Agencies







