



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared Project Kusha a “Game-Changer” for India’s security, emphasising its proven role during Operation Sindoor and likening its protective capability to the legendary Govardhan Hill.





The system, slated for deployment between 2028 and 2030, is designed to rival Russia’s S-400 and provide a multi-layered shield against stealth aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons.





At the inauguration of the Advanced Weapon System Complex at DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, Singh underscored the strategic importance of Project Kusha.





He stated that the indigenous long-range Surface-to-Air Missile system had already demonstrated its effectiveness during the 2025 tri-services campaign, Operation Sindoor, which followed a terror attack in Pahalgam. He compared its protective role to Govardhan Hill in the Dvapara Yuga, symbolising its ability to provide a defensive umbrella over the nation.





Project Kusha is being developed by DRDO with three interceptor variants of ranges 150 km, 250 km, and 400 km. These interceptors are designed to neutralise diverse aerial threats, including stealth aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





The system is expected to be operationally deployed between 2028 and 2030, filling a critical gap in India’s layered air defence architecture and complementing existing systems such as the S-400 and Barak-8.





Singh highlighted that the defence ecosystem in India is undergoing a massive transformation. He noted that DRDO laboratories, defence public sector undertakings, private industries, startups, MSMEs, and academia are now working together with unprecedented integration.





This collaborative model, he said, would accelerate India’s journey from innovation to production and from production to operational capability. He stressed that the government has placed immense trust in DRDO to deliver indigenous defence technology that strengthens national security and strategic autonomy.





The Defence Minister also addressed the broader global context, pointing out that the international order is passing through a phase of tension and change. He observed that conflicts, instability, and even outright wars are emerging in different regions, with old assumptions breaking down and new alliances taking shape.





In such an environment, Singh argued, nations must possess resilience—the ability to absorb shocks and recover—and deterrence—the capacity to instil fear in potential aggressors by demonstrating the heavy costs of hostile actions.





He further emphasised that modern warfare is being reshaped by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, precision-strike systems, hypersonic weapons, autonomous platforms, and advanced sensors. In this context, programmes like Project Kusha and institutions like DRDL instil confidence in the people of India, assuring them of preparedness and resilience against external instability.





Singh praised DRDO’s Missile Systems and Strategic Systems cluster for strengthening India’s technological excellence and strategic autonomy. He cited indigenous systems such as Akash and BrahMos as proof of India’s capability to compete in the global defence technology ecosystem.





He also linked Project Kusha to the government’s broader Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, which aims to establish a multi-layered missile defence shield protecting military assets, critical infrastructure, and civilian establishments across the country.





The Defence Minister’s visit also included interactions with eminent personalities in Hyderabad, such as badminton player Srikanth Kidambi, professional shooter Esha Singh, and actors Teja Sajja and Adivi Sesh, reflecting the broader engagement of national leadership with diverse sectors of society.





ANI







