



India has successfully tested two interceptor missiles capable of neutralising enemy missiles with ranges between 2,000 km and 5,000 km.





These interceptors, classified as Exo-atmospheric and Endo-atmospheric, form part of the multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system.





According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the system successfully intercepted its designated targets during the trials, engaging and destroying incoming ballistic missile threats. This validation confirms the effectiveness of technologies developed to counter emerging and advanced missile challenges.





The demonstration highlighted India’s ability to intercept and neutralise threats across different layers of defence, thereby enhancing the credibility of its deterrence posture.

The @DRDO_India has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nations defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats.



Three consecutive flight-tests were successfully conducted to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long range… pic.twitter.com/0DKQF0LB30 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2026





Top government sources revealed that the two interceptor missiles tested are designed to neutralise Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles. While the specific identities of the interceptors have not been disclosed by the Modi government, the trials demonstrated their operational readiness.





Following the completion of test trials, these systems are expected to move towards user trials, marking a significant step in their induction into India’s defence architecture.





The prioritisation of ballistic missile defence by DRDO stems from the evolving threat environment. Pakistan is actively developing long-range ballistic missiles such as the Fateh-I, Fateh-II, and the Chinese-origin P282.





These developments necessitate robust defensive measures to ensure India’s preparedness against potential adversaries. By focusing on interceptors capable of engaging missiles across different ranges and altitudes, India is strengthening its deterrence posture and ensuring layered protection against hostile launches.





The successful demonstrations place India among a select group of nations with the capability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, including threats posed by long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles.





This achievement underscores India’s growing technological maturity in missile defence and its determination to secure national interests in an increasingly complex security environment.





The integration of Exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interceptors reflects a comprehensive approach to missile defence, ensuring that threats can be countered both outside and within the atmosphere.





These trials also highlight the synergy between DRDO, the armed forces, and domestic industry partners. The development of indigenous solutions reduces reliance on foreign systems and enhances India’s strategic autonomy.





By validating these technologies, India has taken a decisive step towards operationalising a credible missile defence shield capable of addressing threats across multiple domains. The move towards user trials indicates confidence in the systems’ performance and readiness for deployment.





The broader strategic implications of these tests are significant. With adversaries developing increasingly sophisticated missile arsenals, India’s ability to intercept and neutralise threats across ranges up to 5,000 km enhances its deterrence and strengthens its defensive posture.





This capability not only provides protection against regional threats but also positions India as a technologically advanced power capable of countering intercontinental ballistic missile challenges. The trials reaffirm India’s commitment to advancing indigenous defence technologies and maintaining readiness against evolving threats.





Agencies







