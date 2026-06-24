



India, as BRICS Chair for 2026, is hosting the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies (HOSA) meeting in Bengaluru on 23–24 June, bringing together leaders from eleven member nations to strengthen cooperation in space exploration.





The event will focus on space sustainability, expansion of the BRICS satellite constellation, and the creation of a BRICS Space Council.





India, through the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space (DOS), with support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is hosting the two‑day meeting. The gathering will see participation from the heads and senior representatives of the space agencies of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.





The meeting is being held under India’s BRICS chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. This reflects the people‑centric and humanity‑first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2025. The theme underscores India’s vision of using space as a driver for inclusive growth and global cooperation.





Space sustainability is a major focus area. Member agencies are expected to exchange views on sustainable space operations and domestic governance frameworks that support debris‑free missions. Discussions will centre on policy approaches, regulatory frameworks, and best practices to ensure the long‑term sustainability of space activities. This is particularly relevant as BRICS nations expand their satellite fleets and increase launch activity.





Another key agenda item is the proposed amendment to the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) Agreement. The expansion aims to include new members and enhance data‑sharing capabilities across the bloc.





Delegates will also deliberate on the Terms of Reference for the proposed BRICS Space Council, which could serve as a permanent institutional mechanism for coordinating joint projects and policy initiatives.





Indian space‑tech companies are being given a platform to showcase their capabilities. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN‑SPACe) is facilitating presentations to highlight innovations in launch services, satellite technologies, geospatial intelligence, and downstream applications. This reflects India’s growing commercial space ecosystem and its ambition to integrate private industry into global partnerships.





To provide delegates with first‑hand exposure to India’s expanding space sector, an industry visit to private space enterprises has been arranged. This will allow participants to witness the breadth of capabilities being developed domestically, from advanced satellite manufacturing to cutting‑edge launch technologies.





The valedictory function will be graced by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State in the Department of Space. He will interact with the heads of BRICS space agencies, reinforcing India’s commitment to multilateral cooperation in space.





This meeting marks one of the most significant space‑related engagements under India’s BRICS chairship. It comes at a time when global space activity is intensifying, and BRICS nations are seeking to expand their collective influence in shaping the future of space governance and sustainability.





Agencies







