



Kaal Bhairava, developed by Bangalore-based Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace, is India’s first indigenous AI-powered Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) combat drone, capable of flying nearly 3,000 km and staying airborne for over 30 hours.





It represents a major leap in India’s push for autonomous aerial warfare, combining endurance, precision strike capability, and AI-driven decision-making with global export ambitions.





The Kaal Bhairava project was unveiled in August 2025 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, marking India’s entry into the elite club of nations capable of producing advanced MALE combat drones.

Named after the Hindu deity associated with time, the drone reflects both cultural symbolism and technological ambition. Its design features a twin-boom configuration with a wingspan of 6.5 metres, supporting a payload of 91 kg that includes electro-optical/infrared sensors, laser-guided rockets, and missiles.





The drone’s endurance is particularly noteworthy. It can remain airborne for up to 30 hours during ISR missions and about 11 hours during strike missions, with a maximum operational range of 3,000 km via SATCOM and 150 km under line-of-sight control.





Operating at altitudes of up to 20,000 feet, it cruises between 151–187 km/h and can reach a maximum speed of 288 km/h. Its short take-off and landing capability makes it adaptable to varied battlefield conditions.





AI integration is at the heart of Kaal Bhairava. The platform employs adaptive flight pathing, enabling autonomous navigation through contested or GPS-denied environments. Its adaptive targeting system processes real-time sensor data to identify, track, and prioritise targets with minimal human intervention.





The AI also supports live combat decision-making, allowing the drone to assess threats, select engagement strategies, and coordinate with other unmanned systems. Importantly, it is designed for swarm warfare, enabling multiple drones to operate in synchronised attacks to overwhelm enemy defences.





Strategically, the drone addresses India’s long-standing dependence on foreign UAVs such as the U.S. Predator and Israeli Searcher models. These imports often carried vulnerabilities like kill-switch mechanisms and data routed through external servers, raising concerns about operational sovereignty. By contrast, Kaal Bhairava ensures fully indigenised operations with strategic autonomy, safeguarding sensitive defence data and reducing foreign dependency.





The project has already attracted international interest. Flying Wedge Defence secured a $25 million export order from a South Asian nation, part of a $30 million strategic deal, underscoring global confidence in India’s emerging aerospace capabilities.





More recently, the company partnered with Portugal-based SKETCHPIXEL to integrate simulation technologies, encrypted communications, and battlefield interoperability. This collaboration potentially opens pathways into NATO-linked defence ecosystems, signalling India’s ambition to become a global defence exporter.





Beyond its technical prowess, Kaal Bhairava embodies India’s broader transformation in defence manufacturing. It highlights the shift from being one of the world’s largest arms importers to becoming a developer of globally deployable autonomous combat systems.





At the same time, its emergence intensifies debates around autonomous warfare ethics, human oversight in lethal decision-making, and the future role of AI in combat.





Agencies







