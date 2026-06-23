



Bangalore-based Kepler Aerospace is advancing indigenous space technology by developing critical Altitude Determination and Control System (ADCS) modules. These systems will power a six-satellite Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Swarm Constellation for the Indian Armed Forces’ Defence Space Agency.





Kepler secured a ₹38 Crores (Approx) iDEX Prime contract from the Ministry of Defence to build this autonomous swarming architecture. The constellation is targeted for deployment in 2027, marking a significant milestone in India’s sovereign space capability.





The satellites will operate collectively and make autonomous decisions, mimicking a beehive to track signals and heat signatures in ninety-minute orbits without requiring constant human intervention. This swarming capability represents a leap in autonomous space operations.





The custom ADCS modules are the mechanical and algorithmic core enabling the satellites to communicate, adjust orientation, and execute precision formation-flying. Designed completely in India, they replace foreign-sourced avionics and reduce reliance on external supply chains.





The modules feature man-independent self-tasking abilities, ensuring continued intelligence collection even under adversarial anti-satellite threats. This autonomy is crucial for resilience in contested orbital environments.





To successfully manoeuvre six satellites in close proximity, Kepler designed a highly specialised indigenous avionics stack. The actuators and control interfaces utilise localised reaction wheels for fine-tuned orientation adjustments. They also integrate magnetorquers and thruster drivers to counter external orbital disturbances.





The navigation array combines high-precision star trackers, GNSS receivers, and MEMS Inertial Measurement Units. These provide the micro-arcsecond accuracy required for tight formation-flying, a capability rarely achieved in indigenous systems.





The flight computers and data-handling systems feature a low-power, radiation-tolerant processing core. This core processes high-volume imagery, signals, and control algorithms locally, ensuring operational continuity even in harsh space conditions.





Instead of individual platforms relying on humans for commands, the six-satellite constellation operates via an autonomous Multi-INT Fusion Engine. The constellation acts as a unified organism. If one satellite detects an electronic emitter or heat signature, it autonomously commands its neighbours to redirect their sensors. This process requires zero ground intervention.





Operating in Low Earth Orbit, the swarm passes over targets every ninety minutes. They fuse multi-sensor datasets—including Electro-Optical, Radio Frequency, and Infrared—into a single intelligence picture. This persistent revisit cycle ensures comprehensive surveillance coverage.





If an adversary disables a single satellite using anti-satellite capabilities, the remaining assets automatically recalculate and balance the orbital network to prevent data loss. This resiliency is a defining feature of the architecture.





The Innovations for Defence Excellence platform is the driving force behind this programme. Managed by the Defence Innovation Organisation, iDEX fast-tracks venture-backed technology into the Indian Armed Forces.





For the Defence Space Agency, this project represents its first major indigenous swarming infrastructure. It adds crucial capability alongside India’s larger Space Based Surveillance-III military programs, reinforcing sovereign operational infrastructure.





Kepler’s work demonstrates how India is closing critical gaps in defence space technology. By indigenously developing ADCS modules and swarming AI, the country is reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while building resilient, autonomous orbital systems.





This initiative also aligns with global trends where distributed constellations and autonomous swarming are increasingly seen as the future of military space operations. India’s adoption of such architectures ensures its armed forces remain competitive in the evolving domain of space warfare.





Agencies







