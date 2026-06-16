



Kanpur-based MKU has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s Republikorp to establish local production of electro-optics under Indonesia’s TKDN (Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri) framework, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence-industrial cooperation and advancing Indonesia’s self-reliance agenda.





The agreement between MKU and Republikorp represents a strategic alignment of India’s defence manufacturing expertise with Indonesia’s policy of enhancing domestic industrial participation. TKDN regulations mandate minimum local content thresholds across sectors, including defence and electronics, ensuring that foreign collaborations contribute directly to national capacity-building.





By partnering with Republikorp, MKU will enable the transfer of technology, skills, and production capabilities into Indonesia’s industrial ecosystem.





MKU, headquartered in Kanpur, is a global defence and homeland security company with operations in India, Germany, Brazil, and the UAE. It has supplied advanced soldier protection systems and optronics to over 230 forces in more than 100 countries.





Its Netro range of electro-optics includes night vision devices, thermal imagers, and surveillance systems designed for handheld, weapon-mounted, and airborne applications. These systems are critical for enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness in modern combat environments.





Republikorp, based in Indonesia, has been working to expand its role in defence manufacturing and technology integration. The collaboration with MKU will allow it to produce electro-optics locally, reducing reliance on imports and aligning with Indonesia’s broader defence modernisation plans.





The TKDN framework requires companies to meet specific local content percentages, which vary by sector, and this partnership is expected to help Indonesia achieve compliance while simultaneously building indigenous expertise.





Indonesia has recently updated its TKDN regulations to strengthen enforcement and broaden scope, particularly in sectors involving electronics, energy, and defence. The Ministry of Industry has introduced new certification procedures and validation mechanisms to ensure compliance.





For defence-related projects, TKDN is seen as a critical tool to balance foreign partnerships with domestic industrial growth. The MKU–Republikorp MoU is therefore not just a commercial agreement but a policy-driven initiative that supports Indonesia’s long-term strategic autonomy.





For MKU, the partnership expands its footprint in Southeast Asia, a region increasingly focused on defence modernisation amid evolving security challenges. By establishing production in Indonesia, MKU gains proximity to regional markets while demonstrating adaptability to local regulatory frameworks. This move also reflects India’s broader “Make in India” and “Export from India” philosophy, extending into collaborative “Make with Partners” initiatives abroad.





Electro-optics are a high-value segment within defence technology, often accounting for critical capabilities in surveillance, targeting, and reconnaissance. Local production in Indonesia will allow faster deployment, reduced costs, and greater operational independence for Indonesian forces. It will also create opportunities for local suppliers and workforce development, contributing to industrial growth beyond the defence sector.





The MoU underscores the growing trend of private sector defence companies from India engaging in international partnerships that go beyond exports, focusing instead on joint production and technology sharing.





This reflects a shift in global defence collaboration models, where sustainability and local integration are prioritised over one-off supply contracts.





The success of this initiative will depend on effective implementation, adherence to TKDN requirements, and the ability of both MKU and Republikorp to maintain high standards of quality and reliability. Electro-optics are precision-driven systems, and credibility in this domain is built through consistent performance and long-term support.





Agencies







