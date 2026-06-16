



NextLeap Aeronautics, the Bangalore-based aerospace firm, has delivered its Stryker target drones to a key Indian defence agency, marking a major leap in India’s indigenous unmanned combat ecosystem.





With speeds of up to 550 km/h, stealth features, and modular warhead options, it positions India at the forefront of advanced drone warfare.





The handover underlines growing private-sector contributions to India’s defence ecosystem and promises to enhance live-fire and sensor-calibration exercises with a locally developed, cost-effective aerial target solution.





NextLeap Aeronautics has unveiled the Stryker, a jet-powered kamikaze drone designed for precision anti-radiation, anti-ship, and tactical strike missions,





The Stryker is powered by an Indian-made jet engine, a significant achievement under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Unlike propeller-driven loitering munitions, its jet propulsion allows for high-speed ingress and rapid terminal attack manoeuvres, enabling it to penetrate layered air defences and strike critical targets with precision.





The drone can cruise at 550 km/h, giving it the ability to shorten kill-chain timelines and enhance survivability against modern air defence systems. This speed advantage makes it a cost-effective alternative to cruise missiles, offering flexibility for both tactical and strategic missions.





Stryker carries a payload of 30–50 kg, optimised for modular warhead configurations. These include high-explosive fragmentation warheads for anti-personnel and anti-vehicle roles, as well as specialised anti-radiation and anti-ship warheads. This modularity ensures adaptability across diverse mission profiles.





The platform incorporates a reduced-signature stealth airframe, minimising radar detection. It is further enhanced by target-recognition artificial intelligence, which enables autonomous mission execution and precision targeting even in GPS-denied or electronic warfare environments. Its encrypted sovereign command-and-control systems provide resilience against jamming and spoofing.





Strategically, the Stryker has been developed entirely indigenously, reflecting India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology. Its unveiling at military symposiums underscores India’s intent to integrate advanced UAVs into doctrine, bridging the gap between tactical FPV drones and strategic missile systems.





NextLeap Aeronautics has positioned Stryker as part of a layered unmanned combat ecosystem. Alongside Stryker, the company is developing Skyhammer, a heavy-payload autonomous strike drone, and ISTAR, a hydrogen-powered surveillance and reconnaissance platform. Together, these systems represent a comprehensive indigenous UAV architecture tailored to India’s evolving battlefield needs.





The Stryker’s ability to conduct saturation swarm strikes further enhances its lethality. By forcing adversaries to expend expensive interceptors against relatively low-cost drones, it reshapes the economics of warfare. This mirrors global trends seen with Iran’s Shahed-136 and the U.S. Switchblade systems, but with India’s own technological edge.





The deployment of Stryker signals India’s determination to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen its domestic defence industrial base. It also highlights India’s ambition to project power across contested maritime and land theatres, particularly in scenarios requiring precision anti-ship and anti-radiation strikes.





With full-scale trials expected soon, Stryker is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s unmanned strike capability. Its integration will significantly enhance deterrence, providing a cost-effective, high-speed, and lethal option for precision strikes in both conventional and asymmetric warfare.





Agencies







