



The Indian Navy has officially retired its legendary Sea King MK-42B helicopter fleet, marking the end of an era for one of its most iconic squadrons.





The historic Indian Naval Air Squadron 330, known as the “Harpoons,” has been “number plated” after more than five decades of distinguished service.





The ceremonial final flight of the Sea King Bravo helicopters took place from INS Shikra, the Western Naval Command base in Colaba, Mumbai. While the MK-42B variant has been retired, other configurations of the Sea King will continue to operate within the Navy’s rotary wing fleet.





The Sea King helicopters, often referred to as the “Flying Frigates,” were armed with advanced torpedoes, depth charges, and missiles. They played a crucial role in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship missions, and search-and-rescue operations.





Their versatility made them indispensable assets for India’s maritime security. Commissioned on 17 April 1971 at INS Garuda in Kochi under Commander MP Wadhawan, INAS 330 quickly established itself as one of the most decorated squadrons in naval aviation history.





The squadron saw extensive service during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and on 26 July 1971, the first multi-role helicopter landed on INS Vikrant, India’s aircraft carrier, marking a milestone in naval aviation.





Over its 55-year tenure, the “Harpoons” earned an extraordinary 22 Nausena Medals, a testament to their valour and operational excellence. At any given time, the squadron operated between six to eight Sea King helicopters, maintaining a formidable presence in the Indian Navy’s arsenal.





With the decommissioning of INAS 330, the retired Sea King airframes will not be scrapped but repurposed. Stripped of their combat systems, they will serve as utility transport helicopters, colloquially referred to as “Barlies.”





Additionally, they will be used as test beds for ongoing sensor and weapon trials, including the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM) program, ensuring that their legacy continues in a new role.





The retirement of the Sea King MK-42B comes at a time when the Indian Navy is modernising its rotary fleet. Newer platforms such as the Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters are being inducted to replace ageing assets and enhance operational capabilities.





The MH-60R, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, weapons, and avionics, represents a generational leap in maritime helicopter technology. This transition underscores the Navy’s commitment to maintaining cutting-edge capabilities while honouring the legacy of platforms that have served with distinction.





The Sea King Bravo helicopters symbolised endurance, adaptability, and courage. Their retirement marks the closing of a historic chapter, but their contribution to India’s maritime defence will remain etched in naval history.





The transformation of retired airframes into utility and test platforms ensures that the spirit of the Sea King continues to support the Navy’s evolving needs, even as modern helicopters take centre stage.





Agencies







