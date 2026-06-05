



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in New Delhi on Thursday, underscoring the rapid strengthening of the India-UK partnership.





Modi remarked that the deepening relationship had unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for both nations and reaffirmed that the India-UK Vision 2035 framework would continue to guide cooperation and joint efforts for global good.





His comments were shared in a post on X, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.





The meeting coincided with the maiden official visit of Cooper to India and the first ministerial review of the Vision 2035 framework. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Cooper, describing the bilateral relationship as a forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high technology.





Discussions addressed pressing global concerns such as trade, energy, food, and economic security, particularly in the context of ongoing disruptions in global supply chains.





Both sides reaffirmed the importance of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the defence industrial roadmap as essential instruments for building resilient and mutually beneficial supply chains.





A major highlight of the visit was the launch of the India-UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory (GSCO) in New Delhi. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Foreign Secretary Cooper jointly inaugurated the initiative, which represents a significant step in bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening critical mineral supply chains and enhancing resource security for strategic industries.





The Observatory is designed to support monitoring and analysis of global critical mineral supply chains, enabling policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to identify supply risks, disruptions, and emerging market trends.





Reddy emphasised that critical minerals are indispensable for modern economies, playing a vital role in clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and strategic sectors.





He explained that the Observatory would bolster India’s capabilities in supply chain intelligence, support evidence-based policymaking, and advance the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission.





He further noted that the initiative reflects India’s commitment to building resilient and diversified critical mineral value chains while deepening international cooperation with trusted partners.





Cooper highlighted the importance of collaboration in developing resilient, diversified, and sustainable critical mineral supply chains. She stated that greater access to critical minerals and improved information-sharing are in the mutual interest of both nations, contributing significantly to economic growth and supply chain security.





She added that the partnership could serve as a foundation for broader cooperation across the critical minerals sector and related strategic industries, reinforcing the long-term vision of bilateral engagement.





The Observatory is a joint initiative of TEXMiN at the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad and the University of Cambridge. It aims to create a data-driven platform for monitoring and analysing global critical mineral supply chains.





An interactive demonstration of the platform was presented by TEXMiN and Cambridge, showcasing its ability to track global supply chains, identify risks and disruptions, generate market intelligence, and support informed decision-making.





The initiative was first announced during the India-UK Prime Ministers’ bilateral engagement in October 2025 and was formalised through a Research Collaboration Agreement signed in March 2026. It is expected to significantly strengthen India-UK cooperation in critical minerals and contribute to secure and sustainable global supply chains.





The outcomes of the meeting and the launch of the GSCO underscore the growing strategic depth of the India-UK partnership. With Vision 2035 as a guiding framework, both nations are positioning themselves to address global challenges collaboratively, while advancing shared ambitions in trade, technology, defence, clean energy, and critical minerals.





ANI







