



Mumbai-based GoFloat is developing indigenous Scuba Lifting Bags, designed to raise underwater loads with precision and reliability.





These lifting bags are available in multiple capacities and are built with durable TPU-coated nylon to withstand harsh marine conditions. Their introduction marks another step in India’s growing self-reliance in marine safety and underwater engineering equipment.





GoFloat’s Scuba Lifting Bags are engineered to provide buoyancy for lifting heavy objects underwater. They are available in three models, SLB25, SLB50, and SLB100, offering lift capacities of 25 kg, 50 kg, and 100 kg respectively. Each bag is made from TPU-coated nylon, which ensures high puncture and abrasion resistance, making them suitable for demanding underwater environments.





The design incorporates a semi-closed bottom, which allows divers to position the bag securely under objects. Once inflated, the buoyancy lifts the load towards the surface.





The bags are equipped with a pull-to-dump valve, enabling quick deflation when required, thus offering operational flexibility. Their bright orange colour ensures high visibility underwater, which is critical for safety and coordination during diving operations.





These lifting bags are particularly useful for salvage operations, underwater construction, and recovery of equipment. They can also be deployed in rescue scenarios where heavy objects need to be moved or lifted from the seabed. Their versatility makes them an essential tool for both professional divers and naval operations.





The development of these indigenous lifting bags aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imported marine equipment. By manufacturing such specialised gear domestically, GoFloat is contributing to strengthening India’s maritime capabilities and supporting the Navy’s operational requirements.





Beyond their immediate utility, the lifting bags highlight the growing ecosystem of Indian startups focusing on marine and defence technologies. GoFloat has already been working on advanced underwater systems such as autonomous vehicles and flotation aids, and the addition of lifting bags further diversifies its portfolio of indigenous innovations.





The availability of different capacities ensures that divers can select the appropriate model depending on the weight of the load. This modular approach enhances efficiency and safety, allowing for tailored solutions in varied underwater tasks. The bags’ durability and ease of use make them a cost-effective option for long-term deployment.





By combining robust engineering with practical design, GoFloat’s Scuba Lifting Bags represent a significant advancement in underwater load management. Their introduction strengthens India’s position in developing indigenous marine equipment and provides divers with reliable tools for complex underwater operations.





Agencies







