



The joint anti-terror operation codenamed Sheruwali has now entered its twelfth day in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation is being conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal.





Security forces continue their efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region, maintaining a strong cordon and surveillance to prevent any escape.





Personnel have been seen checking the identification cards of travellers and locals while conducting intensive search operations across the area. The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected militants in the forested terrain.





The move is aimed at ensuring that the terrorists remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their mission to neutralise the threat.





Heavy firing has been reported in the Dorimal forest as the operation enters a crucial phase. The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant vigilance.





Security agencies are deploying all available resources, including advanced surveillance equipment, to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any danger posed by their presence.





The entire region remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored. Officials have confirmed that search operations will continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed.





The prolonged duration of Operation Sheruwali underscores both the determination of the security forces and the difficulties posed by the rugged terrain and well-prepared militants.





The operation reflects the broader counter-terror strategy in Jammu and Kashmir, where intelligence-led missions are being used to dismantle networks and prevent infiltration across sensitive sectors.





ANI







