



Russia has expressed keen interest in inducting the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile into its own armed forces, according to BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi.





Discussions are currently under way to expand production capacity to meet future requirements, signalling a new phase in the joint Indo-Russian missile program.





Speaking in Nagpur after the ceremonial flagging off of the 100th indigenous booster manufactured by Solar Industries India Ltd, Joshi confirmed that Moscow had conveyed its intent to acquire BrahMos despite already having established industrial partners associated with the program.





He emphasised that Russia’s interest reflects the evolving security environment and the need to strengthen its arsenal with proven systems.





Joshi explained that while Russia possesses its own production facilities, these may not be sufficient to meet the anticipated demand. He indicated that Indian industry could play a significant role in augmenting Russian capacity, with India potentially supplying systems directly to Moscow.





This would mark a notable reversal of traditional defence supply patterns, with India emerging as a supplier to its long-standing partner.





The BrahMos chief highlighted the missile’s reputation as the fastest supersonic cruise missile, built over 25 years of development, testing, and operational deployment. He noted that this legacy has instilled confidence among potential buyers worldwide.





He also referred to the missile’s first combat validation during Operation Sindoor, where BrahMos was successfully tested in a live operational scenario against an adversary. This marked a historic achievement, demonstrating its reliability and precision under combat conditions.





The timing of Russia’s interest coincides with BrahMos gaining increasing international attention following its export success. Negotiations with Vietnam are in their final stages, with only a few clearances remaining before the deal is concluded. Joshi confirmed that discussions are also ongoing with several other countries across both eastern and western regions, reflecting the missile’s growing global demand.





Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM), BrahMos has become one of India’s most significant defence export prospects.





Its success is closely tied to New Delhi’s broader strategy of expanding its footprint in the global arms market while strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Russia’s potential induction of BrahMos would not only reinforce the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow but also underline India’s emergence as a credible supplier of advanced defence systems.





This development could pave the way for deeper collaboration in future projects, including hypersonic missile variants and other high-technology platforms, further consolidating the unique nature of Indo-Russian defence cooperation.





ANI







