



Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in India on Tuesday to take part in the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting. His arrival was confirmed by the Russian Embassy in India through a post on X, highlighting his participation in this high-level multilateral engagement.





The meeting is being hosted by India and is chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Today marks the second day of the deliberations, which bring together the National Security Advisers and heads of delegation from BRICS member countries.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions are centred on the theme “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today”. The participants are examining the rapidly evolving nature of national security threats and the role of emerging technologies in shaping new challenges.





The agenda also includes a review of the outcomes of the BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies. These working groups have been instrumental in shaping cooperative approaches to pressing global security concerns.





India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026 marks the fourth time it has held this position, following earlier terms in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, which reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.





BRICS now comprises eleven major emerging economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. The grouping has evolved into a significant platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional importance, as well as on matters of political and economic governance.





The official BRICS 2026 website notes that the agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues. It is now structured around three core pillars: political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.





BRICS cooperation today spans a wide range of global issues, including counter-terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, international financial architecture, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, trade, and WTO-related matters. This broadening of scope underscores the grouping’s increasing relevance in shaping international discourse.





The ongoing BRICS NSAs meeting in New Delhi is expected to strengthen coordination among member countries on key security and strategic challenges facing the global order. The presence of senior representatives such as Sergey Shoigu highlights the importance attached by member states to collective approaches in addressing complex global threats.





ANI







