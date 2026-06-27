



Rajkot-based Spin Craft Powertrain Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on the development of indigenous drone engines, positioning itself as a key player in India’s growing UAV propulsion ecosystem.





Established in 2025, the company is leveraging advanced simulation-to-production capabilities to deliver high-performance, lightweight internal combustion engines tailored for unmanned aerial vehicles.





Spin Craft has built a fully integrated ecosystem that combines computational fluid dynamics, CAD modelling, and finite element analysis with precision manufacturing. This approach allows the company to conceptualise, test, and manufacture complex powertrains entirely in-house, significantly reducing prototyping timelines and ensuring reliability in field conditions.





By employing industry-standard tools such as Converge, GT-Suite, SolidWorks, and Ansys, Spin Craft optimises fuel injection, combustion cycles, and structural integrity long before physical components are produced.





The company’s drone engines are designed to meet the demanding requirements of surveillance, logistics, and tactical UAVs. Lightweight construction, high power-to-weight ratios, and ruggedized performance are central to their design philosophy.





These engines are being developed to cater to drones across multiple weight categories, from small quadcopters to larger fixed-wing UAVs, ensuring scalability and versatility. Spin Craft’s focus on indigenous solutions directly addresses India’s long-standing dependence on imported propulsion systems, which has created strategic vulnerabilities in the past.





Spin Craft’s infrastructure includes a specialised R&D studio backed by high-performance computing clusters, a dedicated prototype testing laboratory, and high-capacity dynamometer setups. Precision manufacturing cells ensure tight tolerances for aerospace-grade assemblies.





The company also showcases its capabilities in casting, machining, and advanced manufacturing, with a portfolio spanning CI and SG iron castings, precision machined components, and heavy-duty engineering parts.





The Rajkot-based firm is not working in isolation. Its engines are being aligned with India’s broader push for indigenous aero engine families, which aim to cover thrust classes from micro UAVs to medium platforms.





This national effort, supported by DRDO’s Technology Development Fund, seeks to indigenise critical subsystems such as high-temperature alloys, bearings, injectors, and FADEC/ECU systems.





Spin Craft’s work complements these initiatives by focusing on internal combustion solutions optimised for endurance and reliability.





Spin Craft’s emergence also reflects the growing innovation ecosystem in Gujarat. Rajkot has recently seen other drone propulsion start-ups, such as Indepro Dynamics, gain global recognition by developing indigenous drone motors and representing India at international innovation summits.





Spin Craft’s entry into the UAV engine domain strengthens this regional cluster of aerospace innovation, underscoring the role of academia-industry collaboration and state-level support in advancing the Make in India mission.





By developing indigenous drone engines, Spin Craft is contributing to India’s strategic goal of self-reliance in defence and aerospace technologies. Its engines are expected to play a vital role in enhancing the operational capabilities of UAVs used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical missions.





With advanced simulation-driven design, rigorous testing, and precision manufacturing, Spin Craft is poised to become a significant supplier of propulsion systems for India’s expanding UAV fleet.





Agencies







