



Stravex Technologies has unveiled AgniStrike, India’s first indigenous drone interceptor system, marking a significant milestone in the country’s counter-drone defence capabilities.





The system was recently successfully demonstrated to the Indian Army’s 97 Artillery Regiment, showcasing its design, operational features, and potential role in neutralising hostile UAVs.





Developed by Navi Mumbai-based Stravex Technologies, AgniStrike represents a breakthrough in India’s indigenous defence innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The system has been designed to detect, track, and intercept enemy drones in real time, providing a cost-effective and scalable solution to the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems on the battlefield. The interceptor drone is engineered for rapid response and precision engagement, ensuring that adversary drones can be neutralised before they reach critical assets.





During the live demonstration at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Stravex engineers explained the interceptor’s design, size, and operational capabilities to Indian Army personnel. The 97 Artillery Regiment expressed strong interest in the system, recognising its potential to strengthen India’s layered air defence against drone incursions.





The interaction highlighted the growing importance of indigenous solutions in counter-drone warfare, particularly as adversaries increasingly deploy swarms of low-cost UAVs for surveillance and attack missions.





AgniStrike is built on advanced tactical technologies that combine detection, tracking, and interception in a single integrated platform. The system is designed to operate effectively in contested environments, including GPS-denied and electronic warfare zones, ensuring resilience against jamming and spoofing.





Its autonomous targeting capability allows it to engage hostile drones without requiring constant operator input, reducing reaction time and increasing mission reliability.





The interceptor drone is optimised for versatility, capable of neutralising a wide range of aerial threats including FPV drones, loitering munitions, and larger UAVs. Stravex Technologies has emphasised that AgniStrike is not just a prototype but a deployable system, with testing footage and operational trials already conducted.





While confidentiality restricts public release of detailed specifications, the company has indicated that the system incorporates sovereign command-and-control protocols and encrypted communication links to safeguard against cyber threats.





Stravex Technologies has positioned AgniStrike as a flagship product in India’s emerging counter-drone ecosystem. The company is incubated under leading institutions such as IIT-Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) and IIT-Ropar’s Technology Business Incubator Foundation, reflecting its strong research and development pedigree.





The unveiling of AgniStrike also signals India’s intent to reduce reliance on foreign counter-drone systems and build a robust domestic industrial base for aerial defence technologies.





Globally, drone interceptors have gained prominence as nations grapple with the increasing use of UAVs in asymmetric warfare. Systems similar to AgniStrike have been deployed for high-value asset protection, including reports of FPV interceptors used for the security of President Vladimir Putin.





Stravex’s innovation demonstrates India’s ability to match global standards while tailoring solutions to its own operational requirements.





The future trajectory of AgniStrike includes wider demonstrations for other Army formations, potential integration into India’s air defence doctrine, and eventual deployment across sensitive installations. Its development underscores India’s growing emphasis on indigenous, AI-enabled, and autonomous defence technologies to counter evolving aerial threats.





Agencies







