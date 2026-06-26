



The TEJAS MK-2 program has now been formally tied to a ten‑month milestone schedule, with “Flight Fit” identified as one of the critical stages before the maiden flight.





This means the aircraft’s first flight is unlikely before mid‑2027, reflecting both technical integration challenges and extended ground validation requirements.





The newly surfaced work order outlines a structured ten‑month timeline for the prototype’s progression from final assembly to pre‑flight readiness.





The first three months are dedicated to centre fuselage integration, coupling of major structural sections, and installation of relay panels, distribution boxes, line replaceable units and associated mounting hardware. This stage also includes system brackets and aircraft pipelines, laying the groundwork for subsequent systems integration.





By the sixth month, the focus shifts to aircraft systems. Engineers are tasked with sealant application, foreign object debris inspections, and finalising electrical and Flight Test Instrumentation harness routing. Installation of landing gear, control surfaces, onboard sensors and engine integration is also scheduled. Leak checks and rectification of technical snags are mandatory before the aircraft can progress further.





The final milestone, targeted at the tenth month, is the most significant. This phase involves wing and control surface assembly, installation of access doors and covers, and provision of structural support for engine ground runs.





Repeated functional checks of LRUs, system simulations and Required Functional Tests will be conducted, followed by snag rectification across interconnected systems. Preparation for Engine Ground Runs is central here, with the General Electric F414 engine operated while stationary to validate propulsion, fuel systems, hydraulics, electrical systems and avionics integration.





Only after successful engine evaluations will the aircraft move to taxi trials. Low‑ and high‑speed runs will verify braking, steering, landing gear behaviour and overall handling. These trials are crucial for collecting data to refine design before clearance for the maiden flight. The “Flight Fit” milestone is embedded within this sequence, marking readiness for final ground and taxi validations.





The program has already faced multiple timeline revisions. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited recently confirmed that the official rollout of the first prototype has been pushed to March 2027, extending the schedule for one of the Indian Air Force’s principal modernisation efforts.





Analysts attribute the delay largely to integration of the F414‑INS6 engine, which produces 98 kN of thrust and represents a major leap over the F404 engines used in earlier Tejas variants. Licensed production and technology transfer agreements with GE Aerospace are still being finalised, though eight engines have been delivered for testing.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed as a medium‑weight fighter with larger fuselage, canards for manoeuvrability, increased fuel capacity and payload capability of around 6.5 tons. It will feature the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, upgraded digital flight control systems and compatibility with a wide range of modern weapons.





The Indian Air Force plans to induct between 110 and 120 aircraft to replace ageing fleets such as the Mirage-2000, Jaguar and MiG‑29.





Despite delays, the MK-2 remains central to India’s defence self‑reliance strategy. The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Aeronautical Development Agency and HAL are coordinating closely to compress timelines between development and deployment.





However, the latest ten‑month work order confirms that the maiden flight is unlikely before mid‑2027, underscoring the complexity of the program and the importance of meeting each milestone without compromise.





Agencies







