Defence Secretary Rajesh K Singh confirmed Vietnam's acquisition of BrahMos cruise missiles





India’s transformation from a major weapons importer to a rising defence exporter has become one of the most striking developments in recent years. In the fiscal year 2025–26,





India’s defence exports reached an unprecedented ₹38,424 crore, representing a sharp increase of ₹14,802 crore, or 62.66 per cent, compared to the previous year. At the centre of this surge lies the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a system that has rapidly become the flagship of India’s export portfolio and a symbol of its growing strategic clout.





BrahMos is a two-stage missile, beginning with a solid propellant booster that propels it to supersonic speed before separation, followed by a liquid-fuelled ramjet that sustains speeds close to three times the speed of sound.





With a range of nearly 300 kilometres and a payload capacity of 200–300 kgs, the missile is versatile, capable of being launched from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms. Its low radar signature, multiple trajectory options, and ‘fire and forget’ capability make it particularly lethal.





It can cruise at altitudes of 15 km and descend to just 10 m above sea level for terminal strikes, achieving accuracy with a circular error probability of less than one metre. The next-generation BrahMos, under development, is lighter at 1,290 kg compared to the earlier 2,900 kg and boasts an extended range of 400 km.





The missile’s combat effectiveness was vividly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor in 2025, when BrahMos strikes decapitated Pakistan’s Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan bases. This operation showcased its bunker-busting capability and drew global attention.





Even before Sindoor, several nations had expressed interest, but the operation cemented its reputation as a decisive weapon system. The Philippines became the first foreign customer, signing a $375 million deal for three coastal defence batteries. Deliveries began in April 2024, with subsequent batteries arriving last year.





More recently, India signed a ₹5,800 crore deal with Vietnam, announced discreetly at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. This package includes coastal defence batteries, missiles, training, and logistics support, with Vietnam reportedly considering the air-launched variant in the future. Indonesia is also on the cusp of finalising a $450 million agreement, though the exact number of systems remains undisclosed.





Beyond these confirmed deals, Malaysia has shown interest in the air-launched BrahMos, particularly for integration with its Su-30MKM fighter jets. Preliminary negotiations have been reported with both India and Russia. Thailand, once keen, has seen its interest wane over the past two years, with no active discussions underway.





Outside Southeast Asia, countries in West Asia such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt have expressed interest, while Latin American nations including Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela have also been drawn to the missile’s capabilities.





The geopolitical driver behind this surge in demand is China’s growing naval power and assertive maritime posture. Nations like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia lack the vast naval budgets required to counter Beijing’s expansionism.





By deploying shore-based BrahMos batteries, they can establish effective anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) zones, complicating Chinese operations and imposing disproportionate costs on a stronger adversary.





Indian geo-strategist Dr Brahma Chellaney has described the BrahMos as “the poor nation’s great naval equaliser,” while retired Indian Army officer Major Gaurav Arya has noted that the countries acquiring it are precisely those locked in territorial disputes with China.





Unsurprisingly, Chinese analysts have labelled the missile a “troublemaker for international security,” reflecting Beijing’s unease at its proliferation along contested maritime zones.





India’s export of BrahMos is not merely transactional but strategic. Each deal acts as an anchor contract, paving the way for future arms sales and embedding India into the defence ecosystems of partner nations through training, logistics, and maintenance.





This approach strengthens India’s Act East policy, positioning it as a reliable security provider at a time when US commitments are perceived as inconsistent. By offering affordable yet advanced systems, India is counterbalancing China’s influence while simultaneously building long-term partnerships across Asia and beyond.





In conclusion, the BrahMos missile has become both a technological marvel and a geopolitical instrument. Its technical sophistication, proven combat record, and affordability make it highly attractive to nations seeking to deter China’s assertiveness without breaking their defence budgets.





For India, these exports mark a decisive shift in its global role, transforming it into a net security provider and shaping the future of defence cooperation across multiple regions.





Agencies







