



Germany’s Schottel has formally expanded into India with the launch of Schottel India Sales and Service Private Limited in Pune, signalling the growing interest of European OEMs in India’s rapidly reviving shipbuilding market.





The move coincides with India’s ambitious Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2027, which aims to propel the country into the global top 10 shipbuilding nations within five years.





India has set out an ambitious plan to transform its shipbuilding sector, aiming to increase output more than tenfold and attract investments worth US$39 billion in the next five years. This expansion is expected to generate over two million direct and indirect jobs.





Looking further ahead, India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2027 envisages the country reaching the global top five in shipbuilding within two decades, producing 4.5 million gross tonnage annually, creating 15 million jobs, and drawing upwards of US$890 billion in investment. These targets are supported by a four-pillar financing plan worth nearly US$8 billion, including US$2.3 billion in direct assistance to shipyards.





India currently has more than 80 shipyards with a combined capacity of about 1.6 million deadweight tonnes per year. Despite being ranked 16th globally, producing just 0.05 million gross tonnage in 2024–25, the country is determined to climb the rankings.





Among its largest shipyards are Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Shipyard, L&T Shipbuilding, Hindustan Shipyard, and Garden Research Shipbuilders & Engineers.





Increasingly, Indian yards are partnering with South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders and producing more sophisticated vessels, including LNG-fuelled feeder ships for CMA CGM and electric-powered tugs.





Against this backdrop, Schottel has established its Indian subsidiary to strengthen its presence in this strategically important market. Schottel India Sales and Service Private Limited will focus on newbuild and retrofit sales, as well as after-sales service, ensuring support throughout the lifecycle of propulsion systems.





The choice of Pune as the base reflects its access to a highly skilled engineering workforce and proximity to key shipbuilding regions and marine OEMs. Operations officially began on 1 June 2026 with a dedicated team covering administration, sales, and service.





Roland Schwandt, chief executive of Schottel, described the establishment of Schottel India as a milestone in reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted partner in shaping India’s maritime future.





By expanding its local footprint, Schottel aims to provide faster, tailored support and deepen collaboration with Indian customers and partners. The company’s portfolio of high-performance, reliable, and energy-efficient propulsion systems is well positioned to support India’s naval and commercial shipbuilding ambitions.





Naresh Kumar Gathania has been appointed managing director of Schottel India. With 23 years of experience across maritime, defence, aerospace, and heavy engineering industries, he brings a strong strategic perspective to the role.





He holds an engineering degree and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. His career includes senior leadership positions in sales and service, with responsibility for strategic business development and profit and loss management.





Prior to joining Schottel, he oversaw sales and aftermarket business for marine engines, working with major clients such as the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. His background is further strengthened by a decade of service in the Indian Navy, where he gained technical and operational expertise in marine engineering.





The establishment of Schottel India underscores the growing confidence of European OEMs in India’s maritime sector. It reflects both the opportunities created by India’s ambitious shipbuilding roadmap and the strategic importance of localised support for global technology providers.





As India accelerates its shipbuilding output and strengthens its naval and commercial fleet, partnerships with companies like Schottel are expected to play a crucial role in achieving these long-term goals.





Agencies







