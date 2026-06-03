



An Indian national lost his life in a violent attack at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, while several others sustained injuries.





The Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed profound grief over the incident and confirmed that emergency diplomatic protocols have been activated to support the bereaved family and manage the crisis.





In a statement posted on X, the mission conveyed its deepest condolences and assured that it is in close touch with the family of the deceased as well as Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible assistance.





The attack comes amid a deteriorating security environment in West Asia. The Kuwaiti Army has accused Iran of hostile drone strikes that targeted the passenger building at the airport. Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for the Kuwait Ministry of Defence, stated that several hostile drones struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, describing the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression.”





The strikes caused extensive damage to the passenger terminal and left multiple people injured. Al-Otaibi emphasised that the Kuwaiti armed forces are on full alert, coordinating with relevant authorities, and taking all necessary measures to safeguard national security and stability.





The statement further highlighted that the armed forces are maintaining complete readiness to respond to any developments and are committed to preserving the country’s security. The incident underscores the growing vulnerability of civilian infrastructure in the region as tensions escalate.





Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out retaliatory strikes against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, suggesting that the attack in Kuwait may have been part of a wider regional confrontation.





This development adds to the already volatile situation in West Asia, where drone and missile attacks have increasingly targeted critical infrastructure and civilian facilities. The targeting of Kuwait International Airport marks a significant escalation, raising concerns about the safety of international travellers and the stability of regional air transport hubs.





The Indian Embassy’s swift mobilisation of relief operations reflects New Delhi’s growing involvement in safeguarding its nationals amid the expanding conflict.





The incident also highlights the broader geopolitical struggle involving Iran, the Gulf states, and US forces stationed in the region.





With Kuwait now directly affected, the crisis threatens to spill over into new theatres, complicating diplomatic efforts to contain hostilities. The death of an Indian national in this attack underscores the human cost of the conflict and the urgent need for international measures to de-escalate tensions.





ANI







