



TridenTech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. has formally handed over the first set of its indigenous 30 HP Wankel rotary engines to the armed forces, marking a major milestone in India’s UAV propulsion ecosystem.





The engines, designed for drone research and military UAV applications, have successfully completed testing at the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bangalore and secured CEMILAC certification, confirming their readiness for deployment.





The Chennai-based aerospace and defence firm has been working on this program for over eighteen months in close collaboration with NAL. The Wankel rotary engine, compact yet powerful, was unveiled after rigorous ground testing at NAL’s Belur campus.





The event was attended by senior officials from NAL, including the engine development team and the Chief Engineer of the Rotary Engine Department, alongside TridenTech’s Director and CEO Shridhar Powar and mentor Professor PA Ramakrishna of IIT-Madras. Their presence underscored the strong academia-industry partnership that has driven this project forward.





The engine has been built entirely with locally sourced components, reinforcing India’s push for indigenisation in critical defence technologies. This achievement is particularly significant given India’s historical dependence on imported small aero engines for UAVs.





By delivering a certified indigenous solution, TridenTech is filling a crucial gap in the domestic supply chain and strengthening the country’s self-reliance in military hardware.





Technically, the Wankel rotary configuration offers several advantages over conventional piston engines. It provides a higher power-to-weight ratio, fewer moving parts, and smoother operation due to continuous rotary motion.





These attributes make it especially suitable for unmanned aerial platforms where compactness, reduced vibration, and endurance are vital. For surveillance drones, loitering munitions, and logistics UAVs, such propulsion systems can deliver enhanced operational reliability and efficiency.





The first set of engines has been handed over to IIT-Madras for integration into drone research programs. This step ensures that the technology will be tested in real-world UAV applications, advancing India’s capabilities in both civilian and defence drone sectors.





TridenTech has also declared the engine ready for limited series production, signalling its intent to scale up manufacturing to meet growing demand.





CEMILAC approval represents a critical milestone, validating the engine’s airworthiness for military use. This certification ensures compliance with stringent safety, reliability, and performance standards required for defence platforms. It also paves the way for broader adoption of the engine across India’s UAV ecosystem, including surveillance, logistics, and tactical applications.





The project has benefitted from early-stage support provided by IIT Madras Research Park, with Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of the incubation cell, offering crucial funding during its initial phase.





This financial backing proved vital in enabling TridenTech to pursue its ambitious goals and bring the engine to fruition. Professor Ramakrishna highlighted the achievement as an important step in the “Make in Bharat” initiative, emphasising its role in strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem.





The handover of the 30 HP Wankel rotary engines represents more than just a technological milestone. It reflects the growing maturity of India’s private defence sector, the success of academia-industry collaboration, and the country’s determination to achieve self-reliance in advanced aerospace propulsion systems.

With limited series production now underway, TridenTech is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of indigenous UAV propulsion in India.





Agencies







