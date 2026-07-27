



Sigma Advanced Systems has announced a major export order valued at ₹1,013 crore from a North American customer. The contract covers the manufacture and supply of 1,47,000 units of 155mm base bleed artillery shell bodies.





The Hyderabad-based defence manufacturer is scheduled to execute the order within a period of six to twelve months, underscoring its ability to deliver large-scale, mission-critical defence products in compressed timelines.





The company emphasised that defence manufacturing is fundamentally built on trust, which is earned through consistent execution, uncompromising quality standards, and the ability to scale complex industrial programs.





Sunil Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sigma Advanced Systems, stated that such contracts reflect the confidence global customers place in the company’s manufacturing capabilities. He added that the deal reinforces Sigma’s ambition to become a long-term partner to leading defence organisations across international markets.





The order is expected to be margin accretive, contributing positively to the company’s overall profitability. Sigma highlighted that beyond its commercial value, the contract strengthens its credentials as a capable, export-qualified manufacturer within the international artillery ammunition supply chain.





The company noted that the deal is likely to serve as a reference program, supporting its efforts to build relationships with new customers and partners in overseas markets.





This development comes at a time when global demand for 155mm artillery ammunition remains elevated due to its status as the standard calibre across NATO and allied platforms.





The inclusion of base bleed technology in the shell bodies reflects the growing emphasis on extended-range artillery solutions, which are increasingly sought after in modern battlefield scenarios.





Sigma’s ability to deliver such advanced components at scale positions it as a key contributor to India’s expanding role in global defence supply chains.





The company’s international footprint, with operations in India and the United Kingdom and expansion underway in the United States, further enhances its credibility as a diversified and reliable defence manufacturing partner.





This order not only consolidates Sigma’s standing in the global market but also aligns with India’s broader ambition to emerge as a trusted supplier of advanced defence technologies worldwide.





Agencies







