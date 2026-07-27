



HAL has received multiple GE F404-IN20 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A, clearing a major supply bottleneck, but integration of the Israeli AESA radar and the electronic warfare suite continues to threaten delivery timelines, with the first squadron now expected only by late 2026 or early 2027.





The Indian Air Force insists on full system compliance before induction, delaying handover despite production progress.





The arrival of seven GE F404-IN20 engines has provided Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with much-needed relief. GE Aerospace has assured that another 20 to 22 engines will be dispatched before the end of 2026, enabling HAL to accelerate assembly and testing.





HAL has already built around 20 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, which have completed flight trials and will require only incremental testing once the new engines are fitted. This clears one of the most pressing hurdles that had stalled deliveries for over two years.





The TEJAS MK-1A was originally scheduled for delivery in February 2024, but delays in engine supply and integration challenges have pushed timelines further. HAL now aims to deliver the first full squadron by March 2027, six years after the contract signing in February 2021.





The Ministry of Defence has warned HAL to adhere strictly to deadlines, invoking penalty clauses for missed schedules. A technical snag in one of the recently delivered engines also compounded delays, though HAL confirmed it was rectified quickly.





The bigger challenge lies in integrating the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar with the aircraft’s electronic warfare suite and weapons systems. Initial plans to use the indigenous Uttam radar were shelved due to technical delays, forcing reliance on the Israeli system.





The radar has faced difficulties in seamless coordination with the EW suite and weapon firing controls. Software synchronisation between the radar and indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile remains under refinement. These issues must be resolved at HAL and ADA levels before certification by CEMILAC.





HAL has sought capability concessions from the Indian Air Force, proposing delivery of the first batch of aircraft without full integration of contracted systems. Under this arrangement, pending software updates would be incorporated later.





However, the Air Force has been reluctant to accept incomplete systems, insisting on full compliance with Air Staff Quality Requirements. This stance could push deliveries further into mid-2026 or beyond.





The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters. The first contract in February 2021 covered 83 aircraft at a cost of ₹45,696 crore, while an additional order for 97 fighters was signed in December 2025 for ₹62,370 crore.





HAL has also contracted GE Aerospace for 99 engines initially and another 113 engines later, valued at over $1.4 billion combined. Production is expected to ramp up to 24–30 aircraft annually, including at HAL’s Nashik facility, to meet final timelines.





The urgency is underscored by the Air Force’s current strength of only 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned requirement of 42. This deficit hampers India’s ability to credibly fight a two-front war against China and Pakistan. Each year of delay widens the gap, making timely induction of TEJAS MK-1A critical for national defence planning.





Despite setbacks, HAL remains confident that deliveries will begin within the current financial year. Successful integration of the AESA radar and EW suite will mark a turning point, ensuring the MK-1A meets its intended role as a modern, cost-effective fighter with advanced situational awareness and survivability features.





Agencies







