



Chennai-based Tunga Aerospace, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for supplying 78 high-altitude small drones to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), quoting ₹21.82 crore—less than half of rival bids.





This procurement is aimed at strengthening ITBP’s surveillance capabilities along the India-China border, particularly in extreme high-altitude conditions.





Tunga Aerospace’s success in securing the L1 position marks a significant achievement for India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. The ITBP tender attracted interest from 27 companies, including major defence players such as Adani Defence Systems, Reliance-owned Asteria Aerospace, Garuda Aerospace, NewSpace Research & Technologies, and IG Drones.





However, many of these were disqualified during the technical evaluation stage, leaving Tunga Aerospace to outbid competitors like Heaven Techno System Pvt Ltd and Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd, who quoted ₹44.07 crore and ₹44.66 crore respectively.





The ITBP requires drones capable of operating at launch altitudes above 5,000 metres and enduring temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. These UAVs must be lightweight, portable, and deployable in rugged Himalayan terrain.





Specifications reviewed in the tender documents indicate that the UAV system should weigh less than 40 kilograms and be transportable in three waterproof backpacks, each weighing no more than 15 kilograms. This design ensures rapid deployment by ITBP patrols in remote and hostile border regions.





The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is tasked with guarding India’s 3,488 km-long border with China. Surveillance in such high-altitude areas is critical, given the ongoing tensions and the need for real-time situational awareness.





The deployment of these UAVs will provide ITBP units with enhanced reconnaissance, monitoring of troop movements, and detection of potential incursions across difficult terrain where traditional surveillance methods are limited.





Tunga Aerospace’s bid of ₹21.82 crore demonstrates the cost competitiveness of indigenous start-ups compared to established players. The company’s emergence as L1 reflects the growing maturity of India’s drone industry, where smaller firms are increasingly able to deliver advanced solutions tailored to specific operational needs.





While the bid price has been disclosed, it is important to note that the contract award has not yet been formally confirmed by ITBP, and the final acceptance of the bid remains pending.





The procurement highlights India’s broader push towards indigenisation in defence technology. By favouring domestic start-ups like Tunga Aerospace, the government is encouraging innovation and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





This aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, particularly in sensitive sectors such as border security and surveillance.





If awarded, the contract will not only strengthen ITBP’s operational capabilities but also provide Tunga Aerospace with a major platform to showcase its technology. Success in this tender could open doors for further collaborations with other paramilitary forces and the armed services, reinforcing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing base.





Agencies







