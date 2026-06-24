



The United Nations has announced a major operation to evacuate approximately 11,000 stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at stabilising the region following months of conflict that severely disrupted maritime traffic.





The International Maritime Organization (IMO) outlined the plan, stressing that it requires comprehensive coordination with regional administrations and the global shipping sector. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez confirmed that safety guarantees have been secured and conditions for safe navigation thoroughly verified to support the operation.





The IMO has also circulated navigation guidance provided by Oman for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, accounting for nearly a fifth of global oil and gas trade before hostilities erupted earlier this year.





Despite these preparations, volatility continues to surround the strait. Although Iran and the United States signed an initial accord last week to halt the conflict, Tehran subsequently announced a fresh closure of the strait after renewed clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This has reignited uncertainty over the future management of the strategic channel.





Maritime traffic has shown early signs of recovery, but the situation remains fragile. Diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran are ongoing, following talks in Switzerland that opened a 60-day window to achieve a permanent resolution. The framework includes reopening Hormuz, sanctions relief, and structured ceasefire arrangements.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during his official visit to Pakistan, cautioned that further progress depends on all sides honouring their commitments. Pakistan has played a mediating role, highlighting its interest in securing energy supplies and regional stability.





At the same time, a diplomatic dispute has emerged over access to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected claims by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to allow UN inspectors into bombed nuclear sites.





US President Donald Trump countered this position on social media, insisting that Iran had conceded to long-term inspections and warning that without such an agreement, negotiations would cease.





The evacuation plan represents one of the largest humanitarian maritime operations in recent years. It underscores the urgency of addressing the plight of stranded seafarers, many of whom have been confined aboard vessels for months under deteriorating conditions. The IMO’s initiative, if successfully implemented, could mark a turning point in restoring confidence in Gulf shipping lanes.





The broader geopolitical context remains complex. The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of global energy security debates, with insurers, shipping companies, and governments demanding clarity before resuming full-scale operations.





Clearing safe lanes, ensuring compliance with ceasefire terms, and resolving nuclear inspection disputes will all be critical to determining whether this evacuation leads to a sustainable reopening of the strait.





ANI







