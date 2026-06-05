



Ambassador Sergio Gor met with business magnate Anand Mahindra in Mumbai, where the two discussed the Mahindra Group’s investments in the United States.





The talks centred on strengthening American manufacturing, generating employment opportunities, and building resilient supply chains. Gor later shared his appreciation for the meeting in a post on X, noting that Mahindra’s investments were contributing to job creation and reinforcing supply chain reliability in the United States.





During his engagements in Mumbai, Gor reiterated that the partnership between India and the United States is “the most consequential global partnership of the century.” He emphasised that the achievements of both nations together would shape the future.





He also highlighted the role of the private sector in deepening bilateral ties, pointing out significant commitments made by American companies in India.





Amazon has pledged to invest US$35 billion by 2030 to advance AI-driven digitalisation, Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment, and Google has committed US$15 billion to establish an AI hub in India. These investments, Gor explained, represent a win-win situation, strengthening both economies while advancing technological innovation.





Gor further underscored the importance of the recently signed Critical Minerals Framework between India and the United States. He described it as a milestone agreement that will secure the foundational elements necessary for advanced technology and energy within trusted networks.





He stressed that this framework would help protect supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce vulnerabilities associated with single-source monopolies, thereby ensuring greater resilience in critical sectors.





In addition to these developments, Gor welcomed Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to India as part of ongoing efforts to finalise the bilateral trade deal. He shared on X that progress was being made under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, with the vision of enhancing trade and investment linkages between the two countries.





Gor expressed optimism that the interim trade deal was moving closer to completion, reflecting constructive engagement between both sides.





Addressing the Citi India Conference in Mumbai, Gor highlighted that across key dimensions such as defence, energy, technology, and innovation, the strategic collaboration between India and the United States was ushering in bilateral prosperity.





He emphasised that the partnership was not only government-driven but also strongly supported by private sector initiatives, which together were laying the foundation for long-term growth and stability in both nations.





ANI







