



US President Donald Trump has warned that he would cancel meetings with Iranian officials if Tehran refuses to allow nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.





He made the remarks during his visit to the Mack Trucks facility in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, where he dismissed concerns about Iran’s stance on inspections and insisted that Washington had secured firm assurances on inspection access as part of ongoing technical talks.





Trump told reporters that Iran had already agreed in principle to inspections, rejecting suggestions to the contrary. He said, “They’re wrong. They’re wrong. They’re wrong. They know they’re wrong. They told us inside and we have it down 100 per cent for inspections. And if they were right, I’d cancel the meetings right now.” When asked about the timeline, he replied that inspectors would be deployed “at the appropriate time,” stressing there was no rush.





The President claimed negotiations with Iran were progressing well and suggested that Tehran’s position had been significantly weakened. He said, “We are doing very well with Iran. They’ve been decimated, and we’re making a deal with them, and we’ll see how that all goes.”





He also referred to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming major disruption in oil flows after the initial rounds of technical talks in Switzerland under the 14‑point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities. He added, “As you probably heard yesterday, we had 19 barrels of oil come off, and that’s the biggest in the history of the Strait of Hormuz.”





Reiterating his administration’s stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump declared, “And the big thing is Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.” He further claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been destroyed, saying, “We have Iran in a position that nobody’s ever had.





This should have been done for 47 years by other presidents. And we have Iran in a position where their military has been totally wiped out. Their leadership has been wiped out. Their radar has been wiped out.”





Trump also addressed humanitarian concerns, stating that any economic arrangements would take into account the needs of ordinary Iranians. He explained, “Money that will be taken out of Iran is going to go to our farmers to give corn, soybeans, wheat to Iran because they have a hunger problem. They have a food problem. They have a medicine problem.”





These remarks come as Washington and Tehran continue diplomatic discussions over nuclear inspections, sanctions relief, and regional security arrangements following the Swiss talks.





The insistence on IAEA inspections underscores Washington’s determination to ensure Iran does not regain nuclear weapons capability, while the humanitarian provisions highlight the balancing act between pressure and relief.





ANI







