



Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a landmark agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation to jointly develop India’s next-generation Airborne Early Warning & Control system, designated AEW&C MK-2, for the Indian Air Force.





This initiative represents a decisive step in advancing indigenous airborne surveillance capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The agreement covers the development, manufacturing and integration of airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft. These aircraft will be converted into advanced surveillance platforms, forming the backbone of India’s future airborne early warning capability.





The program also includes integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and technical support for a period extending up to thirty years, ensuring long-term sustainability and operational readiness.





The induction of AEW&C MK-2 is scheduled for 2032–33. This timeline reflects the scale and complexity of the undertaking, which involves not only advanced mission systems but also comprehensive lifecycle support.





The collaboration brings together DRDO’s expertise in defence research and mission systems with Adani Defence & Aerospace’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, systems integration and lifecycle management.





AEW&C aircraft are often described as the “eyes in the skies” due to their critical role in modern air warfare. They provide long-range surveillance, early threat detection and real-time command and control.





By enabling faster and better-informed operational decisions, they enhance situational awareness, force coordination and network-centric operations. The AEW&C MK-2 will significantly expand the Indian Air Force’s ability to monitor and respond to threats across extended ranges.





This program marks the first time a private Indian company has been entrusted with the development, integration and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of such scale and complexity. It underscores the growing role of private industry in India’s defence modernisation and highlights the confidence placed in Adani Defence & Aerospace to deliver mission-critical systems.





Globally, only five countries—the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden—have successfully developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities. With AEW&C MK-2, India will join this select group, reinforcing its position as a major defence technology power. The achievement will also strengthen India’s strategic autonomy in airborne surveillance.





The platform will be integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command & Control System, a nationwide command-and-control network that links surveillance, air defence and operational assets in real time.





This integration will enhance national air defence by enabling faster decision-making, seamless battlespace coordination and improved operational responsiveness.





The agreement represents a milestone in India’s defence industrial base, combining public-sector research with private-sector innovation. It is expected to deliver one of the most advanced indigenous airborne surveillance platforms in the world, tailored to India’s strategic requirements and operational environment.





ANI







