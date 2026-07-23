



D-Propulse, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has achieved a breakthrough by successfully demonstrating its Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE) with an aerospike nozzle at TRL-5, producing 5 kN thrust even under reduced air mass flow conditions. This marks a major step in India’s indigenous propulsion ecosystem, tested at a DRDO facility.





TRL-5 (Technology Readiness Level 5) means the Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE) has graduated from basic lab tests and is now validated as a prototype in a relevant operational environment, demonstrating that its combustion, wave stability, and thrust can handle realistic physical stresses.





D-Propulse’s achievement represents a significant leap in propulsion technology. The Rotating Detonation Engine replaces conventional deflagration combustion with continuously rotating detonation waves.





Unlike traditional jet engines that rely on subsonic flame propagation, the RDE sustains supersonic detonation waves travelling around an annular combustion chamber. This pressure-gain combustion process offers higher thermodynamic efficiency, enabling greater thrust with reduced fuel consumption.





The integration of an aerospike nozzle further enhances the system’s performance. Conventional bell nozzles are optimised for specific altitude ranges, but aerospike nozzles maintain efficiency across varying atmospheric pressures.





This makes them particularly suitable for applications ranging from sea level to high altitudes, a feature critical for future aerospace platforms. Although aerospike designs are complex and have historically faced engineering challenges, their successful integration here demonstrates India’s growing capability in advanced propulsion engineering.





The engine generated 5 kN thrust despite operating with reduced air mass flow. This indicates that further optimisation could unlock even higher thrust levels in subsequent test campaigns. Achieving Technology Readiness Level-5 signifies that the technology has moved beyond laboratory research into validation in relevant operational environments. This milestone confirms that critical subsystems have been integrated and tested under realistic conditions, paving the way for higher TRL demonstrations.





Globally, Rotating Detonation Engines are considered one of the most promising propulsion technologies for next-generation aerospace applications. Their efficiency advantages make them attractive for missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, high-speed aircraft, and reusable launch systems.





For India, this achievement strengthens indigenous propulsion development and reduces reliance on foreign technologies in critical defence and aerospace programs.





The successful test at a DRDO facility highlights institutional support for start-ups working on cutting-edge propulsion systems. It also reflects India’s broader strategy of fostering innovation through collaboration between academia, start-ups, and defence research establishments.





Such partnerships are crucial for accelerating the development of disruptive technologies that can transform national defence capabilities.





D-Propulse’s breakthrough aligns with India’s long-term vision of achieving self-reliance in advanced aerospace propulsion. With further optimisation and scaling, the RDE with aerospike nozzle could become a cornerstone technology for future hypersonic platforms, advanced UAVs, and next-generation missile systems. The demonstration underscores India’s growing presence in the global propulsion research landscape and signals readiness to compete with established aerospace powers.





Agencies







