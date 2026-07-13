



Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, concluded his high-level visit to India on Sunday. He was accompanied by a senior delegation, and the visit ended with a strong commitment to sustaining momentum in bilateral engagement and advancing agricultural cooperation between the two nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this was the fourth ministerial-level visit from Afghanistan to India since October 2025. The frequency of such exchanges reflects the growing importance of agricultural collaboration in the broader framework of India-Afghanistan relations.





During the visit, Omari met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, agricultural research, education, capacity building, and agri-trade.





These discussions underscored the shared priority of strengthening Afghanistan’s agricultural base while leveraging India’s expertise in modern farming practices.





Food security, seed systems, and crop productivity were central themes. India reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s agricultural sector through cooperation in climate-resilient and bio-fortified crop varieties, sustainable irrigation practices, water harvesting, watershed development, and other mutually beneficial initiatives. This reflects India’s long-standing role in helping Afghanistan build resilience against climate change and food insecurity.





In another significant meeting, Omari met Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan. Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in food processing through value addition, infrastructure development, technology transfer, capacity building, and promotion of bilateral trade in agricultural and food products.





This engagement is expected to open new opportunities for Afghan farmers and entrepreneurs to access Indian markets and technologies.





The Afghan Minister also met Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. They exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation aimed at supporting the welfare and development of the Afghan people, reaffirming India’s commitment to humanitarian and developmental assistance.





The delegation held extensive interactions with key Indian institutions and organisations. These included the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), International Potato Centre (CIP), International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). These engagements provided Afghanistan with access to advanced agricultural research, financial expertise, and industry partnerships.





The visit is seen as a significant step in consolidating India’s role as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s agricultural development. It also reflects Afghanistan’s determination to modernise its farming systems, enhance food security, and integrate with regional trade networks.





The outcomes of this visit are expected to contribute to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and economic recovery, while reinforcing India’s strategic vision of fostering peace and prosperity in the region.





ANI







