



India’s search for a fifth‑generation fighter has become more complex as hurdles surrounding the acquisition of the American F‑35 continue to delay progress, Zee News reported





This has kept Russia’s Su‑57 stealth fighter in contention as a possible alternative.





Defence analysts believe that if India inducts the Su‑57, its integration with the already‑operational S‑400 Triumf air defence system could create a formidable networked combat capability. Such a combination would not merely add another fighter jet but establish a connected battlefield network where sensors, aircraft and missile systems share data in real time.





The Indian Air Force faces pressing requirements due to its reduced squadron strength compared to authorised levels. Modernisation has therefore become a top priority. Recent inductions such as the Rafale and ongoing development of indigenous platforms like the TEJAS fighter program have strengthened capabilities, but the need for a fifth‑generation aircraft remains urgent.





The Su‑57 has emerged as a viable option alongside the F‑35, with supporters highlighting its compatibility with India’s existing systems.





India already operates the S‑400 Triumf, a long‑range air defence system capable of detecting and intercepting aircraft, missiles and other aerial threats. The system’s 96L6E surveillance radar can track diverse airborne targets over extended ranges.





If its data were shared with fighter aircraft, pilots could receive early warning of threats before activating their own sensors. This would allow stealth fighters to approach targets without constantly using their radar, preserving their low‑observable profile.





The Su‑57 itself is equipped with the N036 Belka AESA radar system, comprising multiple arrays across the aircraft. These sensors provide wide coverage and the ability to track multiple targets simultaneously.





By combining the Su‑57’s onboard sensors with the S‑400’s powerful ground‑based radars, India could create a layered surveillance and strike capability. This would give the fighter an operational advantage, enabling it to manoeuvre closer to hostile aircraft or missiles before revealing its own position.





The concept reflects India’s move towards network‑centric warfare. Modern air forces are increasingly connecting fighters, radars, satellites and missile systems to accelerate information flow and improve situational awareness.





A Su‑57–S‑400 network would reduce blind spots, enhance detection ranges and allow faster responses to threats. It would also prepare India for future challenges involving advanced fighters, electronic warfare and missile systems. Receiving sensor data from ground‑based radars before entering combat would give pilots a clearer picture of the battlespace and improve decision‑making.





The final decision on India’s fifth‑generation fighter will depend on factors such as technology transfer, operational requirements, cost and long‑term defence priorities.





However, the Su‑57–S‑400 combination represents more than an aircraft acquisition. It embodies a shift towards a connected combat system where fighters, air defence units and surveillance networks operate as a unified force. This integrated “kill chain” could significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s ability to deter and defeat adversaries in contested airspace.





Agencies







