



Ajit Doval’s meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on 20 July 2026 reaffirmed the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, with discussions centred on bilateral ties, energy security, and maritime corridor protection amid heightened regional tensions.





This marks Doval’s second visit to Riyadh in three months, underscoring India’s proactive Gulf outreach.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Monday. The meeting was aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and reviewing bilateral relations. Both sides also discussed the latest regional developments, with particular emphasis on energy security and safeguarding maritime corridors.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia confirmed the meeting in a post on X, noting that the talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the two friendly nations. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati, highlighting the importance Riyadh attached to the engagement.





This visit follows Doval’s earlier trip to Riyadh in April 2026, during which he held high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership. Those discussions centred on bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and regional developments, forming part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach to the Gulf.





In December 2025, India and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral Visa Waiver Agreement. The accord was signed by Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan and Saudi Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari. The agreement was designed to facilitate movement under the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, further deepening institutional ties.





India and Saudi Arabia enjoy close and friendly relations, with steady cooperation in trade and investment. Saudi Arabia has consistently remained one of India’s largest sources of crude oil and petroleum products, a fact repeatedly emphasised by the Ministry of External Affairs. This energy partnership is critical for India’s economic stability, particularly amid disruptions in global supply chains.





Beyond energy, both nations have expanded cooperation in defence industries and capacity building. Defence collaboration has included joint programs, technology sharing, and training initiatives, reflecting the strategic depth of the relationship. These efforts are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which seeks to diversify its economy and strengthen defence capabilities.





The Indian community in Saudi Arabia, numbering approximately 2.7 million, serves as a living bridge between the two countries. The diaspora is widely respected in the Kingdom for its contributions to Saudi Arabia’s development, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and technology. Their presence reinforces people-to-people ties and adds a vital dimension to bilateral relations.





The timing of Doval’s visit is significant, coming amid heightened tensions in West Asia, including maritime security challenges in the Strait of Hormuz and broader geopolitical instability involving Iran and the United States. India’s engagement with Saudi Arabia reflects its calibrated diplomatic stance, balancing energy security, diaspora welfare, and regional stability.





By reinforcing strategic ties with Riyadh, New Delhi aims to ensure secure energy supplies, protect maritime trade routes, and maintain active dialogue on regional developments.





The meeting between Ajit Doval and Prince Faisal bin Farhan thus represents a continuation of India’s sustained outreach to Gulf partners, positioning itself as a constructive actor in regional diplomacy.





ANI







