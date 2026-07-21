



India’s N3X Labs has unveiled a mobile UAV-launching concept that uses a ‘shoot-and-scoot’ tactic to reduce crew vulnerability in contested environments, integrating a five-round Wrath UAV launcher onto a High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) for rapid deployment and relocation, Janes reported





This innovation reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous, modular drone systems capable of operating in high-threat zones.





Pune-based defence start-up N3X Labs has developed a new concept for launching unmanned aerial vehicles designed to reduce the vulnerability of launch crews in contested environments. The system employs a ‘shoot-and-scoot’ tactic, enabling personnel to relocate quickly after launch to avoid counter-battery fire or drone-hunting systems.





N3X Labs CEO Shrrinath Navghane explained that the concept addresses a critical operational challenge in contested environments, where a launch platform becomes a target as soon as it fires. By mounting the launcher on a High Mobility Vehicle, crews can arrive, deploy, fire, and displace before adversary systems can respond.





Although currently designed for N3X’s Wrath loitering and strike UAV, the concept is adaptable for a broader range of UAVs. Wrath itself is an autonomous unmanned combat aerial vehicle engineered for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting, swarm operations, and suppression roles. It represents a new generation of modular loitering munitions in India’s indigenous drone ecosystem.





Concept images show an HMV fitted with a rear-mounted launcher carrying five containerised Wrath UAVs. Navghane highlighted three key engineering decisions that shaped integration of the launcher.





First, the five-round magazine was positioned close to the vehicle’s centre of gravity to preserve off-road mobility and handling.





Second, a modular quick-swap magazine architecture was adopted instead of a fixed launch rack, allowing rapid reloads without specialised tools.





Third, fire-control functions were decoupled from mechanical aiming, with onboard software managing targeting and launch sequencing. This reduces crew training requirements and enables the vehicle to be reconfigured for reconnaissance or strike missions.





The Wrath UAV itself has been designed with modular payload architecture, enabling roles ranging from precision strike to electronic warfare and decoy operations. It features a 275cc propulsion system, with a jet-powered variant under development, allowing low-altitude, high-speed penetration in contested environments. Its compatibility with swarm and distributed systems makes it suitable for overwhelming enemy defences, while air-launch capability extends operational range.





The Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions, unveiled in April 2026, outlines 30 UAV types across surveillance, strike, logistics, air defence, and specialised roles.





N3X Labs’ Wrath and its mobile launch concept align with this roadmap, reflecting the Army’s push for private sector innovation and self-reliance under the Make in India program. By reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, India aims to foster a resilient indigenous drone ecosystem.





This mobile launcher concept is particularly relevant in modern asymmetric warfare, where survivability and rapid redeployment are critical. By combining mobility, modularity, and automation, N3X Labs has introduced a system that enhances operational flexibility while minimising crew exposure.





Defence analysts note that such innovations are vital as UAVs increasingly dominate contested battlefields, compressing decision-making timelines and extending operational reach.





Agencies







