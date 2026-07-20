



President Maia Sandu of Moldova has extended a strong invitation to Indian companies to use her nation as a strategic commercial gateway into Europe.





She emphasised that Moldova’s rapid integration into the European market, combined with India’s Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, creates a uniquely favourable moment for bilateral trade and investment.





Her remarks came during a joint press briefing with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a historic first-ever State visit to Moldova.





Sandu explained that the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified new directions of cooperation. She stressed that the relationship should deliver tangible results in trade, investments, energy, education, and health. To this end, she announced the joint launch of the Business Forum Moldova-India, designed to establish direct corporate links between companies from both nations.





She underlined that Moldova’s target of full EU accession by the end of the decade aligns perfectly with India’s economic engagements with the bloc. With India and the EU already connected through a free trade agreement, Sandu argued that Moldova could serve as an entrance gate for Indian companies seeking access to European markets, while Moldova itself would benefit from new jobs and investments.





The Moldovan President highlighted the energy sector as a prime example of this potential. She pointed to the Vulcanesti-Chisinau electrical transmission line, a strategic project for Moldova’s energy security, which was built by an Indian company after winning an international tender. The project is now in its final testing stage before becoming operational.





Beyond infrastructure, Sandu drew attention to human capital and the medical sector. She noted that around 1,400 Indian students are currently enrolled in Moldovan universities, with the largest number at the Medical University.





She confirmed that negotiations for a new cooperation agreement in higher education have concluded and will be signed soon. Additionally, she expressed interest in leveraging India’s expertise in producing affordable medicines and attracting pharmaceutical investments to Moldova.





Sandu also reflected on the broader political context. She recalled that bilateral consultations resumed in 2024 after a 21-year pause, and Moldova opened its embassy in New Delhi. She stressed that this renewed engagement comes at a critical time for regional stability, making the partnership even more significant.





President Murmu’s arrival in Moldova marked the beginning of her three-nation European tour and represented a historic milestone as the first visit by an Indian head of state to the Eastern European nation. The visit underscores India’s growing outreach in Europe and Moldova’s ambition to position itself as a bridge between South Asia and the European Union.





ANI







