



Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir reportedly brokered a covert oil-linked pact with Iran that shielded Saudi Arabia from missile strikes during the early stages of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.





The arrangement, centred on a joint oil transport venture with IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi, halted Iranian attacks on Saudi territory from late March onwards.





Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir is said to have leveraged a private oil transport program with Ahmad Vahidi, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to secure an informal ceasefire between Tehran and Riyadh.





The venture, which has been moving Iranian oil into Pakistan since late last year despite sanctions, generated significant financial returns for both sides, particularly during the US maritime blockade that restricted Iran’s exports.





The reported understanding was reached in late March, coinciding with the initial phase of the US-Israel-Iran war. During this period, Saudi Arabia had been subjected to repeated Iranian missile strikes targeting its energy infrastructure.





However, once the pact was concluded, these attacks ceased, and the kingdom remained largely unscathed for over three months, even as Iran continued striking neighbouring states such as Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.





Sources claim Munir warned Vahidi that continued strikes on Saudi territory would jeopardise the future of the oil venture. This warning reportedly convinced Iran to halt further attacks, thereby protecting Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure. The arrangement effectively functioned as a Saudi-Iran ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, with Munir positioning Islamabad as a pivotal broker in the regional crisis.





The joint venture is believed to have produced massive dividends for both Munir and Vahidi, strengthening Pakistan’s leverage over Saudi Arabia while maintaining channels with Iran. Analysts suggest that Islamabad sought to deepen its strategic alliance with Riyadh, making the kingdom more reliant on Pakistan’s mediation during the conflict.





This aligns with Pakistan’s broader diplomatic efforts, including its role in brokering a US-Iran ceasefire earlier this year and supporting the memorandum of understanding signed between President Trump and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.





Criticism has emerged from regional diplomats who argue that the pact effectively rewarded Iran’s military hostility by legitimising what they described as “ransom payments.” They contend that Tehran was able to extract concessions from neighbouring states by threatening attacks and then halting them in exchange for economic benefits. This has raised concerns about the precedent such arrangements might set in the wider Middle East.





The understanding came under strain earlier this month when Iran launched a missile strike against Saudi Arabia for the first time in months. Following the attack, Munir reportedly issued a stern warning to Vahidi that renewed aggression would threaten the continuation of the oil program. Since then, no further Iranian strikes on Saudi territory have been reported.





Neither Pakistan, Iran, nor Saudi Arabia has issued official statements confirming or denying the existence of the pact. The claims remain unverified, but they highlight Pakistan’s growing role as a mediator in the region’s complex security environment, balancing its longstanding ties with Saudi Arabia while maintaining pragmatic engagement with Iran.





ANI







