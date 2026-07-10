



Astrobase Space Technologies is now on the cusp of unveiling India’s first fully integrated 80‑ton‑class Full‑Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) engine, with its LOX powerhead hardware already undergoing hot‑fire preparations at the Anantapur test facility.





This marks a decisive step in India’s private space sector towards advanced reusable propulsion systems.





Astrobase has been steadily advancing its indigenous propulsion programme, with the LOX powerhead recently mounted on the test stand for hot‑fire trials.





This hardware represents the oxidiser side of the FFSC cycle, a critical subsystem that must demonstrate stable operation before full engine integration. The company has confirmed that the complete 80‑ton‑class FFSC engine is nearing readiness, with unveiling expected in the coming months.









The FFSC cycle is widely regarded as the most advanced rocket engine architecture. Unlike conventional staged combustion designs, it channels the entire oxidiser and fuel flows through separate pre-burners to drive turbopumps before combining them in the main combustion chamber.





This approach maximises efficiency, raises chamber pressures, and extends engine lifespan. It is the same principle employed by SpaceX’s Raptor engines, placing Astrobase’s work firmly within the global cutting edge of propulsion technology.





Astrobase’s program has already secured formal backing from IN‑SPACe under the Technology Adoption Fund.





Following a year‑long technical evaluation, the regulator selected Astrobase as one of only three firms from a pool of 47 applicants to receive support. This endorsement validates the company’s active development, real test infrastructure, and clear roadmap towards deployment. The support agreement, signed in June 2026, ties funding to defined technical milestones, ensuring accountability and progress.





The company operates a 21.5‑acre propulsion test facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, capable of handling thrust levels up to 200 tons (2,000 kN). Alongside this, Astrobase maintains a 46,000 sq ft assembly and integration facility in Bangalore, enabling end‑to‑end design, manufacturing, and testing within India. This infrastructure underscores the firm’s commitment to sovereign capability, aligning with the national vision of building a $44 billion space economy by 2034.





Methane fuel is central to Astrobase’s design philosophy. Its cleaner combustion reduces soot and thermal stress, making engines more suitable for reusability. This choice reflects global trends, where reusability is seen as the key to lowering costs and increasing launch cadence. Furthermore, Astrobase employs 3D‑printed core components, allowing rapid iteration, faster production cycles, and cost‑effective scaling.









The development timeline has already seen important milestones. Sub‑scale hot‑fire tests were completed in September 2025, validating the fundamental design. High‑speed turbopump testing followed in January 2026, addressing one of the most technically demanding aspects of engine development. Full‑scale hot‑fire tests and stage static fire trials are scheduled later in 2026, paving the way for orbital readiness.





The company has set 2029 as the target for the maiden orbital launch of its medium‑lift vehicle, powered by seven FFSC engines.





Astrobase’s trajectory places it at the forefront of India’s private space sector. By combining advanced propulsion technology, indigenous infrastructure, and regulatory support, the company is positioning itself as a provider of assured access to space.





This effort complements ISRO’s achievements while expanding India’s role in the global space ecosystem, signalling a new era of private participation in strategic space capabilities.





Agencies







