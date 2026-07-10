



Mumbai-based GoFloat is developing an indigenous Tactical Flotation Aid (TFA) designed specifically for amphibious troops. This innovation represents another stride in India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology, offering soldiers enhanced buoyancy and safety during amphibious operations.





The Tactical Flotation Aid is engineered to provide controlled buoyancy to troops operating in waterborne environments.





It is compact, lightweight, and designed to be worn comfortably with combat gear. The system ensures that soldiers can remain afloat while carrying weapons, ammunition, and other equipment, reducing fatigue and increasing survivability during extended missions in rivers, lakes, and coastal waters.





GoFloat’s TFA incorporates quick inflation and deflation mechanisms, allowing troops to adjust buoyancy depending on operational requirements. This flexibility ensures that soldiers can switch seamlessly between swimming, wading, and combat manoeuvres without being hindered by excess flotation. The aid is also designed to be rugged and resistant to punctures, ensuring reliability in demanding battlefield conditions.





The development of the TFA is aligned with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises indigenous defence production. By creating flotation systems domestically, India reduces dependence on imported gear and strengthens its ability to equip troops with mission-specific equipment tailored to local operational environments. Amphibious units, particularly those in the Navy and specialised Army regiments, stand to benefit significantly from this innovation.





The Tactical Flotation Aid is expected to play a crucial role in amphibious assaults, riverine patrols, and coastal defence operations. It enhances troop endurance by reducing the physical strain of staying afloat and provides a safety margin in case of accidental immersion during combat. In addition, the system can be deployed in humanitarian and disaster relief missions, where soldiers often operate in flood-affected regions and require reliable flotation support.





GoFloat has already been working on a portfolio of indigenous underwater and flotation systems, including autonomous vehicles and lifting bags.





The addition of the Tactical Flotation Aid further diversifies its offerings and demonstrates the company’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime and amphibious capabilities. The innovation also reflects the growing role of Indian start-ups in defence technology, contributing to a robust ecosystem of indigenous solutions.





By combining practicality, durability, and adaptability, the Tactical Flotation Aid represents a significant advancement in soldier support systems. It ensures that amphibious troops can operate with greater confidence and efficiency, reinforcing India’s ability to conduct complex operations across diverse aquatic environments.





Agencies







