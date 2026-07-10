



Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, marking the conclusion of one of the largest funeral gatherings in recent history.





His burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza, a ritual that underscored the religious significance of the ceremony. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the rites over his father’s body.





The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that Khamenei’s body had to be transported by air to the shrine due to the sheer size of the crowds, which stretched from the Danesh intersection to the Imam Reza complex. State media broadcast visuals of vast numbers of mourners lining the route, with many surrounding the convoy to bid their final farewells.





The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as banners condemning US President Donald Trump were prominently displayed, reflecting Tehran’s stance of holding Washington accountable for the assassination.





CNN reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Supreme Leader, was unlikely to attend the public ceremonies, citing security concerns. His absence has been noted against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Israel, whose officials have openly threatened his life. Mojtaba’s appointment following his father’s death has already been a subject of international scrutiny, with questions raised about his health and political future.





Ali Khamenei was assassinated on 28 February in joint US-Israeli strikes, an event that triggered widespread conflict across West Asia. His death plunged the region into crisis, sparking retaliatory attacks and escalating hostilities that disrupted global energy supplies. The funeral ceremonies, spanning several days across Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad, drew millions of mourners, echoing the scale of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s funeral in 1989.





In the weeks following Khamenei’s death, the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at halting hostilities and opening a 60-day dialogue window. The agreement included provisions for technical talks on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.





However, the fragile peace process now appears to be collapsing. Speaking at the NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump declared that the ceasefire was effectively over, dismissing further negotiations with Tehran. He described Iranian leaders as “scum” and “sick people,” signalling a hardening of Washington’s position.





Trump’s remarks have cast doubt on the future of the Islamabad MoU, which had been hailed as a breakthrough in de-escalating tensions.





His rejection of dialogue threatens to reignite conflict in the region, particularly as Iran continues to insist on accountability for Khamenei’s assassination.





The burial in Mashhad, attended by thousands, thus not only marked the end of an era in Iranian leadership but also underscored the uncertainty surrounding the country’s future relations with the United States and its regional adversaries.





ANI







