



Russia has delivered a new batch of Su-30SM2 fighters to frontline units, marking another step in its ongoing modernisation of tactical aviation.





These aircraft feature next-generation AL-41F-1S engines, upgraded avionics, and enhanced radar systems, significantly improving range, manoeuvrability, and multirole combat capability.





The Russian Aerospace Forces have formally received Su-30SM2 fighters from the United Aircraft Corporation after the aircraft completed full cycles of ground and flight factory testing. The corporation highlighted the fighter’s high performance and manoeuvrability, noting that extensive modernisation has expanded its operational envelope. Its radar system now allows detection and engagement of targets at far greater ranges, enabling strikes against ground, air, and sea targets without entering hostile air defence zones.





The Su-30SM2 is one of four fighter types currently being produced under the State Defence Order, alongside the Su-34M strike fighter, Su-35S air superiority fighter, and Su-57 fifth generation fighter. Although the Su-30 is the oldest of these designs, it remains cost-effective and easier to maintain compared to the Su-35 or Su-57.





The performance gap with the Su-35 is relatively narrow, making the Su-30SM2 a practical option for missions outside the most intense air-to-air combat scenarios.





The Su-30SM was originally developed as a derivative of the Su-30MKI, itself designed for the Indian Air Force and widely regarded as the most capable fighter of its generation upon entering service in 2002.





The Su-30SM2, introduced in 2022, incorporates conservative avionics upgrades and the AL-41F-1S engine from the Su-35. This engine provides superior flight performance, extended range, greater electrical power for onboard systems, and reduced maintenance requirements.





UAC CEO Vadim Badekha emphasised that production continues on schedule under the defence procurement programme, with upgrades informed by operational experience in Ukraine. He stated that UAC facilities are consistently delivering equipment while simultaneously refining aircraft designs based on combat feedback. A pilot from a frontline regiment described the Su-30SM2 as one of the most advanced combat aircraft in Russian service, praising its super-manoeuvrability and multirole capability.





The Su-30SM2 is also being exported. In June, reports confirmed that Iran had ordered 12 second-hand Su-30SM2 fighters, scheduled for delivery in 2027. Follow-up Iranian orders could potentially slow deliveries to Russian units, reflecting the aircraft’s appeal abroad and the strain on production capacity.





The aircraft are manufactured at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and are equipped with modern electronic warfare systems and compatibility with new classes of airborne weapons.





Deliveries are part of Russia’s broader effort to sustain combat aviation strength amid high operational demand, with Su-30SM2s joining both Air Force and Navy aviation units. The number of aircraft delivered in this batch has not been disclosed, though imagery suggests between two and four fighters.





The Su-30SM2’s role is to provide a balance between affordability, versatility, and advanced capability. It complements the more specialised Su-35 and Su-57, ensuring Russia maintains a layered fighter fleet capable of both high-intensity and sustained operations. Its integration of proven design with modern systems underscores Russia’s pragmatic approach to maintaining combat aviation strength under current strategic conditions.





Indian Perspective





For the Indian Air Force, the integration of the AL-41F-1S next-generation turbofan engine could deliver substantial operational benefits. The engine’s higher thrust output would significantly enhance the Su-30MKI’s flight performance, enabling faster acceleration, improved climb rates, and extended combat radius.





Its advanced fuel efficiency and longer service life would reduce maintenance demands and operating costs, while the increased electrical power generation capacity would support more sophisticated avionics, sensors, and electronic warfare suites.





This would allow the IAF to modernise its frontline fleet without a complete redesign, ensuring that the Su-30MKI remains competitive against contemporary adversaries while bridging the gap until indigenous engine programs mature.





Russian Media











