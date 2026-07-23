



Azad Engineering has achieved a major milestone by delivering its first indigenous turbo jet engine to the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Ministry of Defence.





This marks a decisive step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in propulsion technology, a domain long dominated by foreign suppliers.





The delivery follows the successful manufacturing and assembly of engine components, underscoring the company’s expertise in precision manufacturing and advanced engineering. The ability to produce complex aero-engine systems domestically demonstrates India’s growing industrial maturity in aerospace and defence.





This achievement highlights Azad Engineering’s commitment to supporting indigenous defence and aerospace programs. By contributing to the development of world-class engines for trials, the company strengthens India’s technological base and reduces reliance on imported propulsion systems.





The strategic significance of this delivery lies in its role as a proof of capability. It shows that Indian industry can manufacture engines that meet the demanding standards required for defence applications. This enhances national confidence in the domestic industrial ecosystem and contributes to long-term strategic autonomy.





The disclosure of this milestone was made to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





This reflects the importance of the achievement not only in defence but also in the corporate and investment landscape, signalling the company’s growing stature.





Beyond the immediate delivery, the development of indigenous turbo jet engines has far-reaching implications. It strengthens India’s ability to pursue advanced aerospace programs, including unmanned combat systems, cruise missiles, and next-generation aircraft. It also aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where domestic innovation drives strategic independence.





Azad Engineering’s success adds to the momentum created by other private and public sector initiatives in propulsion technology.





Together, these efforts are gradually building a robust ecosystem capable of meeting India’s defence requirements without external dependency. The delivery of this engine is therefore not just a technical achievement but a strategic milestone in India’s defence industrial journey.





Agencies







