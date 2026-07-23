



India’s Defence Ministry has launched a ₹2,000 crore tender to procure 10 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones for the Indian Coast Guard, marking the first time the force will operate large unmanned aerial vehicles for maritime surveillance and search and rescue operations.





Major Indian firms including Adani Defence, Solar Industries, and TATA Advanced Systems are expected to compete for the contract, with bids due by 7 October 2026.





The Defence Ministry issued a Request for Information around 15 July 2026, formally initiating the process to acquire ten MALE Remotely Piloted Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard.





These drones are intended to strengthen the Coast Guard’s Aviation Wing, which currently relies on Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters. The introduction of large drones represents a significant expansion in capability, enabling persistent surveillance and rapid response across India’s vast maritime domain.





The drones will be deployed to provide search and rescue support and ensure the safety and security of mariners operating within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from the coastline.





They will also cover the Indian Search and Rescue Region, which in some areas stretches up to 1,000 nautical miles. This extended reach is critical for monitoring shipping lanes, fishing activity, and potential distress situations far from shore.





The Coast Guard has emphasised the growing requirement for surveillance and reconnaissance beyond line of sight. SATCOM-enabled MALE UAVs will allow continuous monitoring along the entire length of India’s maritime boundaries, including sensitive sectors adjoining Pakistan. They will also be vital in detecting and deterring illegal activities along the eastern seaboard and around island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.





The tender is structured under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, with vendors required to submit bids by 7 October 2026. The process will follow a single-stage, two-bid system, with technical and commercial offers evaluated separately.





Equipment cleared by the Technical Evaluation Committee will undergo no-cost, no-commitment trials in India to validate performance under operational conditions.





A Contract Negotiations Committee will then finalise the lowest bidder and conclude the contract. Vendors will also be required to provide long-term product support, including spares and maintenance tools.





This initiative comes alongside a much larger ₹32,000 crore program to procure 87 MALE drones for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. That project has attracted bids from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Adani Defence, Solar Industries, Raphe mPhibr, Larsen & Toubro, and others. The Coast Guard’s smaller tender is expected to draw participation from many of the same firms, with Adani, Solar, and Tata already identified as likely contenders.





MALE drones typically operate at altitudes between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and can remain airborne for 24 to 48 hours. They are equipped with advanced sensors, synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical payloads, and secure communication systems.





Their endurance and beyond-line-of-sight capability make them ideal for maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. For the Coast Guard, these drones will act as force multipliers, complementing manned aircraft and extending operational reach into distant waters.





The Coast Guard has played a crucial role in monitoring maritime boundaries with Pakistan, particularly in the Gujarat sector, and in countering illegal activities along the eastern seaboard.





The addition of MALE drones will significantly enhance its ability to maintain persistent watch, respond to emergencies, and safeguard India’s maritime interests. This procurement marks a decisive step in modernising the Coast Guard’s surveillance architecture and integrating unmanned systems into its operational framework.





Agencies







