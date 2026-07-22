



India’s Kaveri engine has long stood as both a symbol of ambition and a reminder of the immense challenges in aerospace engineering. Conceived in the 1980s to power the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, the indigenous turbofan was meant to free India from dependence on foreign suppliers.





Yet despite decades of effort, the original Kaveri could not deliver the thrust and reliability required, forcing the TEJAS program to rely on imported General Electric engines.





The shortcomings were significant. The engine was heavier than planned, struggled to achieve sustained supersonic performance with an afterburner, and fell short of the 83–85 kilonewtons of thrust needed for the TEJAS.





By 2008, the Kaveri was officially delinked from the fighter, and many assumed the project had reached its end. Instead, it became a foundation for building expertise in turbine design, high‑temperature materials, and advanced testing—knowledge that would later prove invaluable.





Kaveri 2.0 represents a fresh chapter. Unlike its predecessor, it is not simply a revival but a redesigned engine incorporating decades of lessons, modern materials, improved turbine technologies, and advanced digital controls. Engineers have reduced its weight to around 1,180 kilograms, improving the thrust‑to‑weight ratio.





The upgraded version is expected to deliver 81–83 kilonewtons of thrust initially, with scope for further enhancement. A redesigned afterburner, developed with support from BrahMos Aerospace, provides additional thrust during take‑off and combat manoeuvres.





Other upgrades include more efficient high‑pressure compressors, improved turbine blades, and Full Authority Digital Engine Control software for optimised performance.





International collaboration is also being explored for niche technologies such as high‑temperature alloys and advanced turbine blade design, while retaining the goal of an indigenous solution. This approach reflects a pragmatic balance between self‑reliance and global cooperation.





The engine is now being positioned not as a replacement for TEJAS but as a long‑term solution for future combat platforms, including later variants of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles.





The strategic significance of Kaveri 2.0 extends far beyond a single aircraft. An indigenous fighter engine would reduce India’s dependence on overseas suppliers, strengthen strategic autonomy, and insulate future military programs from export controls or geopolitical disruptions.





It would also support the broader push for self‑reliance in defence manufacturing, enabling future fighters, drones, and aerospace projects to rely increasingly on domestic technology.





Kaveri’s journey has been marked by setbacks, but it has also built a foundation of expertise in one of the most complex engineering fields. If Kaveri 2.0 succeeds, it will not only revive a long‑delayed project but also mark India’s emergence as one of the few nations capable of designing and building advanced fighter jet engines from scratch.





This second chance could transform India’s defence ecosystem and secure its place among the world’s leading aerospace powers.





Agencies







