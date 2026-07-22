



China has reiterated its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with India, with Ambassador Xu Feihong emphasising the need to translate consensus between leaders into tangible actions.





Speaking at a reception in New Delhi to mark the 99th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, Xu underlined Beijing’s support for India’s BRICS Chairship and its readiness to work with all parties to advance the grouping’s growth.





The envoy noted that under the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, exchanges across multiple fields have resumed, communication has progressed in an orderly manner, and peace along the border has largely been maintained.





He described India and China as important neighbours, major developing countries, and key members of the Global South, stressing that good-neighbourly relations serve the fundamental interests of both peoples and positively influence the wider world.





Xu’s remarks were complemented by China’s newly appointed Defence Attache to India, Rear Admiral You Jian, who expressed gratitude to the Indian military for rescuing 12 Chinese crew members from a cargo ship that caught fire and exploded off Kerala’s coast last year.





He called for deeper communication and cooperation between the armed forces of both nations, highlighting the importance of enhancing mutual trust through dialogue and contributing to the well-being of both peoples.





Rear Admiral You Jian also conveyed Beijing’s willingness to expand military engagement with India, stating that diplomatic and military channels should be used to maintain communication and foster cooperation. He concluded by wishing for the continued improvement of China-India relations, signalling a clear intent to build on recent momentum.





These statements come at a time when New Delhi and Beijing have engaged in constructive discussions aimed at gradual normalisation of ties. Meetings between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi, followed by engagements between senior officials, have created sustained momentum in bilateral relations.





The emphasis on translating consensus into action reflects a pragmatic approach to stabilising ties and ensuring that dialogue leads to concrete outcomes.





The reception also highlighted the broader context of India’s leadership within BRICS in 2026, where innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development remain central themes. China’s support for India’s program as Chair underscores a willingness to align on multilateral platforms, even as both nations continue to address bilateral challenges. The focus on cooperation within the Global South further illustrates the shared ambition to amplify the voices of developing countries in global governance.





The event thus marked a significant moment in the ongoing effort to stabilise relations, with both diplomatic and military representatives signalling readiness to deepen engagement. The combination of political consensus, military cooperation, and multilateral alignment suggests that India and China are cautiously moving towards a more stable and constructive partnership.





ANI







